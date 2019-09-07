WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Keiser University got a tie-breaking goal from Castro Camacho in the 68th minute and went on to clip Briar Cliff 2-1 in men's college soccer action Saturday.
Briar Cliff (2-2-1) got the lead in the eighth minute on a goal by Sebastian Justinana off a through ball from Rodrigo Oliviera. Keiser (2-1-0) got the equalizer in the 43rd minute on a goal by Joe Rivera to tie the score at 1-1 just before the intermission.
Keiser had a 20-12 edge in shots with keeper Alex Theobald making five saves in net for BCU.
BRIAR CLIFF 1, WALDORF 0: Taylor Hill scored the only goal of the match off an assist from Ashley Yepez in the 50th minute to led the Chargers to a women's soccer win at Faber Field Saturday.
Briar Cliff improved to 3-2 with the win while Waldorf dipped to 1-5. Keeper Darrien Sclafani went the distance in net and stopped four shots to earn the shut out.
DORDT 4, OTTAWA 2: Alaina Van Zalen had a hat trick and scored the go ahead goal in the 68th minute to lead the Defenders to a win in women's college soccer action in Sioux Center Saturday.
Van Zalen scored in the 38th minute to give Dordt a 2-1 lead before Hailey Gonzalez answered in the 43 minute for Ottawa to tie the match at 2-2. Emily Kooiman also had a goal in the first half for the Defenders.
Van Zaleb completed the hat trick with an insurance goal in the 80th minute as Dordt improved its record to 2-3.