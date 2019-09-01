SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside men's soccer team scored two first-half goals and held off Waldorf for a 2-1 victory on Saturday.
Morningside, which improved to 3-1 on the season, scored four minutes into the match on Austin Lingle's goal. Noah Aniser had the assist.
Then 18 minutes later, Aniser scored to put Morningside up 2-0. Robin Thomala had the assist.
Morningside didn't score again and Waldorf cut the lead in half with a goal from Anthonio Coletto in the 43rd minute.
But Morningside held on for the win even though the Mustangs were outshot 13-9 in the match.
USD loses in 2 OTs
CHICAGO -- South Dakota soccer dropped its second contest in a weekend road trip to the Land of Lincoln, falling 1-0 in double overtime at Illinois-Chicago Sunday at Flames Field.
Sophomore midfielder Megan Bowman broke the draw with a score three minutes into the second extra period. It was her first goal of the season and third of her career. It came on the Flames’ 21st shot of the day.
All those shots meant a busy day for Coyote goalkeeper Bella Allesio, and she was up to the task with a career-best 11 saves. One of those came in the final minute of regulation as she stopped Keri Birkenhead’s attempt at a winner. Allesio made her second start of the season.
South Dakota’s best looks came early. In the 19th minute, the Coyotes (1-3) had multiple opportunities to strike. Tianna Moore cut past the defense in the box, but her shot was saved by Flames’ goalkeeper Lena Kurnz. Moments later, after regaining possession of the ball, Alexis Mitchell booted a ball that Kurnz again snagged.
South Dakota’s Kellee Willer had a chance to net a winner in the 86th minute, but her shot was just right of the goal.
The Coyotes will look to snap a three-game skid when they return home to face Northern Iowa Friday at First Bank and Trust Soccer Complex. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m.
Dordt women fall to Olivet Nazarene
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt suffered its second loss of the season, 7-1, to Olivet Nazarene on Saturday.
Olivet Nazarene scored five minutes into the game and went into halftime with a 3-0 lead.
Amelia Rens scored Dordt's lone goal of the match. Dordt was outshot 23-8 in the match.
Dordt men shutout
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt suffered its first loss of the season, a 5-0 loss to Friends on Saturday.
Friends started the attack early and got its first goal six minutes into the game and were up 3-0 going into halftime. Friends outshot Dordt 27-8.
Dordt goalkeeper Seth Lewison had eight saves in the contest.