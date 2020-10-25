COLLEGE SOCCER ROUNDUP: Morningside men roll to 6-0 shutout

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside men's soccer team struck early and often as the Mustangs dominated on Saturday for a 6-0 shutout of Mount Marty on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
With the win, Morningside improves to 4-1-0 and is 3-0-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Mount Marty falls to 2-5-2 overall and 1-4-2 in the GPAC.
Morningside had 17 shots that resulted in six goals. Okan Golge had three of the goals for his fifth career hat track. Austin Lingle assisted on three of the six goals.
The Mustangs' first goal in the match came in the 9th minute by Golge with Lingle assisted. Then two minutes later, Golge scored again with Lingle assisting again. In the 25th minute, Mortiz Lusch scored as Noah Jorritsma and Sander Kohberg assisted. Right before the half, Golge got his hat trick and Noah Aniser had the assist.
In the 77th minute. Ainser got a goal of his own and Lingle had the assist. Morningside's final goal came in the 81st minute when Lusch got his second goal. Johannes Lang and Andres Salcedo both assisted.
Morningside's defense limited Mount Marty to only two shots and only one was on goal.
MORNINGSIDE 3, MOUNT MARTY 1: Alexandra Homan scored two goals to lead the Mustangs to a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's soccer win at Elwood Olsen Stadium Saturday.
Homan scored in the eighth minute to put Morningside ahead 1-0 and in the 59th minute off an assist from Sina Feeser to give the Mustangs a 2-1.
Tiana Bumbaca-Kuehl scored in the 38th minute for Mount Marty to tie the score 1-1 at the half.
Jill Hellerforth scored an insurance goal in the 81st minute for Morningside (4-1-1). Sara Finn and Ruby Lemus played a half in goal each for the Mustangs and made one save each.
DORDT 1, DOANE 1: Doane got a goal right before the end of the first half to tie the match and while the Dordt women's soccer team held the Tigers scoreless the rest of game, the Defenders couldn't get the game-winner in a 1-1 tie on Saturday.
Dordt is now 6-5-2 overall and 5-4-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Doane is 0-7-3 overall and 0-5-3 in the GPAC.
Dordt scored first in the 24th minute on a goal by Alaina VanZalen and Maddie Regnerus had the assist. Doane scored in the 42nd minute on a goal by Michaela Thompson.
Elianna Van Hulzen had three saves in the tie.
Dordt easily outshot Doane 28 to 5 and had 15 shots on goal. Thirteen of Dordt's shots came in the second half to go along with three shots in the first overtime and two in the second but the Defenders couldn't get the game-winner.
HASTINGS 3, NORTHWESTERN 1: Jacqueline Gilbert scored twice to lead the Broncos to a win in a women's college soccer match in Hastings, Neb. Saturday.
Gilbert scored in the 14th minute to put Hastings up 1-0 and the Broncos led 2-0 at the half after an own goal in the 44th minute.
Emily Hurley scored on an unassisted effort in the 50th minute to move the Raiders (2-5-1) to within 2-1 but Gilbert got another goal in the 63rd minute to wrap up the scoring.
DOANE 4, DORDT 2: Doane built a 3-0 lead and the Dordt men's soccer team couldn't complete the comeback in a 4-2 loss on Saturday.
Dordt falls to 3-10-0 overall and 2-8-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Doane is 3-4-0 overall and in the GPAC.
Doane scored two goals in the first half and one early in the second for the 3-0 lead.
Dordt's first goal came from Joe Wanninger in the 63rd minute with Blake Hansen getting the assist. Doane got the goal back five minutes later. The Defenders' other goal came in the 75th minute by Asher Brown and Hansen had the assist.
Dordt was outshot 31 to 13 in the match. Brandon Hansen made 14 saves in the loss.
HASTINGS 5, NORTHWESTERN 0: The Northwestern men's soccer team could only manage two shots as the Red Raiders fell to Hastings 5-0 on Saturday.
The Red Raiders fell to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Hastings is 7-0 overall and in the GPAC.
Hastings outshot Northwestern 18 to 2. Hastings scored two goals in the first period and three in the second.
Ezekiel Foltz made six saves in the loss.
