COLLEGE SOCCER ROUNDUP: Morningside men roll to 6-0 shutout

Homan scored in the eighth minute to put Morningside ahead 1-0 and in the 59th minute off an assist from Sina Feeser to give the Mustangs a 2-1.

Tiana Bumbaca-Kuehl scored in the 38th minute for Mount Marty to tie the score 1-1 at the half.

Jill Hellerforth scored an insurance goal in the 81st minute for Morningside (4-1-1). Sara Finn and Ruby Lemus played a half in goal each for the Mustangs and made one save each.

DORDT 1, DOANE 1: Doane got a goal right before the end of the first half to tie the match and while the Dordt women's soccer team held the Tigers scoreless the rest of game, the Defenders couldn't get the game-winner in a 1-1 tie on Saturday.

Dordt is now 6-5-2 overall and 5-4-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Doane is 0-7-3 overall and 0-5-3 in the GPAC.

Dordt scored first in the 24th minute on a goal by Alaina VanZalen and Maddie Regnerus had the assist. Doane scored in the 42nd minute on a goal by Michaela Thompson.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elianna Van Hulzen had three saves in the tie.