SIOUX CITY -- Morningside got a goal in the final minute to break a 2-2 tie with Briar Cliff and the winning score gave the Mustangs their first-ever Great Plains Athletic Conference title.
Aaron Hafner scored in the 89th minute for the 3-2 win. Morningside rallied from a 2-0 second-half deficit to get the win.
Rodrigo Oliveira scored in the first half for Briar Cliff off an assist from Marcus Horwood and then the Chargers got a goal from Horwood in the 50th minute with Oliveira getting the assist.
Mortiz Lusch got Morningside on the board a minute later with an assist from Pascal Kutschera. Then the Mustangs got the equalizer in the 78th minute from Austin Lingle. Pedro Tostes got the assist.
Then with 27 seconds left, Hafner got the game-winning goal.
Morningside is the top seed going into the conference tournament and is 16-2 overall on the season and 10-1 in the GPAC.
Briar Cliff falls to 11-5-1 overall and 9-2 in the GPAC. The Chargers will be the No. 3 seed in the tournament.
HASTINGS 2, NORTHWESTERN 0: No. 16 Hastings got a goal in each half and outshot Northwestern 15-1 to cruise to a 2-0 Great Plains Athletic Conference women's soccer win Saturday.
Courtney Doeschot scored in the 16th minute to put the Broncos up 1-0 and Kaylie Agostine tacked on an insurance goal in the 71st minute as Hastings improved to 14-3 overall and 10-2 in the GPAC.
Nikky Farnsworth had the only shot in the match for the Raiders, who closed out their regular season with a 9-8-1 overall record and 6-6 in the GPAC.