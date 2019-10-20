OMAHA, Neb. -- College of St. Mary and Morningside had the same amount of shots in the women's soccer match on Sunday but St. Mary was able to find the back of the net a couple of times while Morningside was shutout in the 2-0 loss.
Courney Kosch scored in the 31st minute to put St. Mary up 1-0 and the Mustangs didn't have an answer. Kosch put the game out of reach with a second goal in the 59th minute.
Morningside fell to 5-9 overall and 3-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. St. Mary improved to 6-6-2 overall and 3-4-1 in the GPAC.
Both teams had 14 shots.
DENVER 1, USD 0: An early goal from Denver’s Meg Halvorson was the difference that gave the visitors a 1-0 win over South Dakota on Sunday afternoon from the First Bank and Trust Soccer Complex in Summit League soccer action.
Denver (7-4-3, 3-0-1 Summit) found the back of the net on its second shot at the 6:20 mark, as Natalie Beckman set up Brittney Lewis down the left side of the attacking third. Lewis dished to Halvorson, who booted her third goal of the season into the bottom right corner of the goal.
After back-and-forth play for much of the rest of the match, South Dakota (6-9, 1-3 Summit) had its opportunities in the closing minutes to equalize the contest.
In the 88th minute, Joana Zanin squared up a free kick from the middle-left side of the attacking third, but Denver goalkeeper Brittany Wilson was just able to corral one of her two saves in the contest. Wilson’s effort marked the third consecutive shutout for the Pioneers.
Moments later, Tiannah Moore just narrowly missed an opportunity, finding herself with space as she dribbled. The sophomore turned and fired toward the goal, but sent her chance just over the crossbar.
Bella Alessio played the full match in goal for the Coyotes, allowing only the early goal while also making five saves on the afternoon, all of which came in the second half of play.
The Coyotes continue Summit League play at home on Thursday against Omaha (5-9-1, 2-3 Summit).
WAYNE STATE 1, NORTHERN STATE 1: Megan Schuster’s header off a corner kick from Sophia Ketchmark with just 3:33 left in regulation allowed Wayne State to salvage a 1-1 double overtime tie vs. Northern State Sunday.
The Wildcats are 5-4-4 overall and 5-3-2 in the NSIC while NSU is 3-8-1 and 1-7-1 in league contests.
Wayne State had the wind at their back in the opening half and outshot the Wolves 7-3 but could not score.
Northern State struck for a goal early in the second half as Shianne Rosselli blasted a long shot past Wildcat goalkeeper Rachel Grisham at the 52:44 mark for a 1-0 lead.
The score remained 1-0 until the final four minutes as junior Schuster placed a header past NSU goalkeeper Haley Hillstrom following a corner kick from Sophia Ketchmark with just 3:33 remaining to send the contest into overtime tied at 1-1.
Wayne State got off three shots, all on goal, in the first overtime and had one shot with one corner kick in the second extra session but neither team could score ending in a 1-1 tie.
The Wildcats finished with a 17-11 advantage in shots and 10-6 in shots on goal over the Wolves. WSC also held an 8-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham recorded five saves while allowing one goal in the contest.
Wayne State will be on the road next weekend, visiting Bemidji State Friday at 6 p.m. and Minnesota Crookston Sunday for a 1 p.m. contest.
DORDT 3, MORNINGSIDE 2: The Dordt women's soccer team was able to hold off Morningside for a 3-2 win on Saturday.
Dordt started with the lead after a goal from Alaina Van Zalen in the 22nd minute with an assist by Maddie Regnerus. Morningside tied the score with a goal by Merel Kooij in the 29th minute.
In the 37th minute, Rachel Zuidema gave Dordt the lead again with a goal and Mikaela had the assist. Then in the 48th minute, Patterson assisted on Sarah Krysl's goal, which gave the Defenders some breathing room.
Oceanna Brenden scored a goal in the 56th minute for Morningside but the Mustangs couldn't get the equalizer.
Morningside fell to 5-8-1 and Dordt improved to 10-4-1.