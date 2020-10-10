COLLEGE SOCCER ROUNDUP: Morningside sweeps Dordt, Briar Cliff women win

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Okan Golge scored twice and had an assist to lead Morningside to a 4-0 win over Dordt in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer match played in Sioux Center Saturday.
Golge broke a scoreless match with a goal off an assist from Victor Beker in the 32nd minute and Robin Thomala added an unassisted score in the 40th minute to put the Mustangs up 2-0.
Golge got his second score in the 60th minute off an assist from David Dauschwili and got the assist when Dauschwili wrapped up the scoring two minutes later.
Bjarne Huth and Tobias Sadler shared the goalkeeping duties for the Mustangs with Huth stopping five shots and Sadler adding one save.
MORNINGSIDE 3, DORDT 0: Morningside got early goals from Oceanna Brenden and Makenzie Homan and went on to shutout the Defenders in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's soccer match in Sioux Center Saturday.
Brenden scored in the eighth minute off an assist from Makenzie Homan and Sina Feeser added a second tally in the 17th minute to put the Mustangs up 2-0 at the break. Jayci Miller added an insurance goal in the 63rd minute to wrap up the scoring.
Alexandra Homan had three saves in net to get the win. Morningside had a 13-7 edge in shots.
BRIAR CLIFF 5, PRESENTATON 0: Five different players scored and the Chargers went on to log a non-conference women's soccer win in Aberdeen, S.D. Saturday.
Briar Cliff got the lead in the third minute on a goal by Taylor Hill off an assist from Ariana Rodriguez. The Chargers got two more goals before the break, with Flor Suarez scoring on an an unassisted effort in the 13th minute and Kenna Larosee hitting the back of the net with Mariana Ocegueda earning the assist.
Ocegueda scored herself off an assist from Hill in the 48th minute to make it 4-0 and Sonja Rao got the final goal of the match in the 80th minute.
Rudy Campa earned a clean sheet in net for the Chargers (5-0-1) with two saves.
