COLLEGE SOCCER ROUNDUP: Morningside sweeps Dordt, Briar Cliff women win

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Okan Golge scored twice and had an assist to lead Morningside to a 4-0 win over Dordt in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer match played in Sioux Center Saturday.

Golge broke a scoreless match with a goal off an assist from Victor Beker in the 32nd minute and Robin Thomala added an unassisted score in the 40th minute to put the Mustangs up 2-0.

Golge got his second score in the 60th minute off an assist from David Dauschwili and got the assist when Dauschwili wrapped up the scoring two minutes later.

Bjarne Huth and Tobias Sadler shared the goalkeeping duties for the Mustangs with Huth stopping five shots and Sadler adding one save.

MORNINGSIDE 3, DORDT 0: Morningside got early goals from Oceanna Brenden and Makenzie Homan and went on to shutout the Defenders in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's soccer match in Sioux Center Saturday.

Brenden scored in the eighth minute off an assist from Makenzie Homan and Sina Feeser added a second tally in the 17th minute to put the Mustangs up 2-0 at the break. Jayci Miller added an insurance goal in the 63rd minute to wrap up the scoring.

Alexandra Homan had three saves in net to get the win. Morningside had a 13-7 edge in shots.