COLLEGE SOCCER ROUNDUP: Morningside sweeps Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- The Morningside men's soccer team came away with a dominating victory as the Mustangs scored three goals in the first half and three more in the second for a 6-0 win at Jamestown on Saturday.
Morningside improves to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Jamestown falls to 4-6 overall and 4-5 in the GPAC.
It did take Morningside's offense a little bit to get going since the first goal didn't come until the 36th minute by Okan Golge, but that sparked the Mustangs, who scored again two minutes later on a goal by Victor Beker as Golge had the assist. Then 30 seconds later, Noah Aniser found the back of the net as Beker had the assist for the 3-0 lead.
Four minutes into the second half, the Mustangs scored again on a goal by Robin Thomala. Eight minutes later, Golge got his second goal as Thomala had the assist. Then in the 89th minute, Beker got his second goal for the 6-0 win.
Morningside held Jamestown to just six shots with three of them being on goal. Tobias Sadler and Bjarne Huth combined for the shutout.
BRIAR CLIFF WOMEN 2, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 0: After struggling to get some shots off in the first half, the Briar Cliff women's soccer team's offense got going into the second half, scoring two goals and holding Dakota Wesleyan scoreless as the Chargers picked up a 2-0 victory on Saturday at stay undefeated.
Briar Cliff is now 8-0-2 overall and 8-0-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. DWU falls to 9-5 overall and 7-5 in the GPAC.
The Chargers only had four shots in the first half but held DWU to only one as the match was scoreless.
In the second half, Briar Cliff had 12 shots and the first goal came from Taylor Hill in the 68th minute for the 1-0 lead. Flor Suarez assisted on the goal.
Then 12 minutes later, the Chargers got an insurance goal from Hannah Shuttleworth and Suarez had her second assist.
DWU had five shots in the second half but Ruby Campa made three saves for the shutout victory.
MORNINGSIDE WOMEN 1, JAMESTOWN 0: An early goal by Sina Feeser held up as the Morningside women's soccer team defeated Jamestown 1-0 on Saturday.
Morningside stays in second place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with the win as the Mustangs are 8-1-1 overall and 7-1-1 in conference play. Jamestown falls to 8-5 overall and 6-5 in the GPAC.
Feeser's goal came in the 17th minute as Anna Ljulijic had the assist.
Morningside and Jamestown were about even on shots as the Mustangs had nine and Jamestown had eight but the Jimmies had more shots on goal with six compared to four for Morningside.
Alexandra Homan got the shutout for Morningside and had the six saves.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN MEN 1, BRIAR CLIFF 0: The Briar Cliff men's soccer team suffered its first loss of the season as Dakota Wesleyan pulled of a 1-0 upset over the Chargers on Saturday.
Briar Cliff came into the match with an 8-0 record and despite holding a major advantage in shots, DWU picked up only its third win of the season with a late goal.
BCU is now 8-1 overall and in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. DWU is 3-7-1 overall and 2-6-1 in the GPAC.
Briar Cliff outshot DWU 23-2 in the match and nine of those were on goal. The Chargers only allowed one shot in the first half but they couldn't find the back of the net despite 11 shots.
In the second half, BCU failed to convert on its 12 shots and DWU got a goal from Ryan Mix in the 81st minute that proved to be the game-winner.
NORTHWESTERN MEN 5, PRESENTATION 0: The Northwestern men's soccer team had more goals than Presentation had shots in a 5-0 victory on Friday.
Northwestern improves to 8-3 overall and 6-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Presentation is now 0-6 overall and in the GPAC.
The Red Raiders outshot the Saints 19-3 as Zach Carr and Ezekiel Foltz combined for the shutout.
Northwestern's first goal didn't come until the 36th minute on a goal by Adam De Boer. Matt Roll had the assist. Then six minutes later, Ryan Wager score and Tim Kaltenberger assisted for the 2-0 halftime lead.
James Bolger added a goal in the 56th minute with the assist by Philippe Patri and four minutes later, Bolger scored again with an assist by Juan Mackrey. In the 80th minute, Jonas Tiensvold scored and Johannes Von Saldern had the assist.
NORTHWESTERN WOMEN 1, PRESENTATION 0: The Northwestern women's soccer team came through with a late goal and picked up a 1-0 win over Presentation on Friday.
Northwestern is now 4-6-1 overall and 4-6 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Presentation falls to 0-10-2 overall and 0-8-2 in the GPAC.
Northwestern's goal came from Emily Hurley in the 83rd minute, which proved to be the game-winner. Abby Noonan had the assist and Kaelin Alons made four saves for the shutout.
Northwestern outhot Presentation 21 to 5.
