COLLEGE SOCCER ROUNDUP: Morningside sweeps Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- The Morningside men's soccer team came away with a dominating victory as the Mustangs scored three goals in the first half and three more in the second for a 6-0 win at Jamestown on Saturday.

Morningside improves to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Jamestown falls to 4-6 overall and 4-5 in the GPAC.

It did take Morningside's offense a little bit to get going since the first goal didn't come until the 36th minute by Okan Golge, but that sparked the Mustangs, who scored again two minutes later on a goal by Victor Beker as Golge had the assist. Then 30 seconds later, Noah Aniser found the back of the net as Beker had the assist for the 3-0 lead.

Four minutes into the second half, the Mustangs scored again on a goal by Robin Thomala. Eight minutes later, Golge got his second goal as Thomala had the assist. Then in the 89th minute, Beker got his second goal for the 6-0 win.

Morningside held Jamestown to just six shots with three of them being on goal. Tobias Sadler and Bjarne Huth combined for the shutout.