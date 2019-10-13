SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside men's soccer team picked up its 10th win of the season as the Mustangs scored seven goals in a 7-0 victory over Presentation on Sunday.
The Mustangs improved to 10-2 on the season and are 4-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Morningside reaches the 10-win mark for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
Okan Golge scored two goals and and now has 13 for the season.
MORNINGSIDE WOMEN 2, PRESENTATION 0: Morningside got closer to evening its Great Plains Athletic Conference record as the Mustangs beat Presentation 2-0 on Sunday.
Morningside improves to 4-7 overall and 2-3 in the GPAC.
Maleah Richter got the shutout for Morningside. it is her second career shutout.
SOUTH DAKOTA 1, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 0: Maddison Sullivan’s goal in the 29th minute gave South Dakota a 1-0 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon at the Hefner Soccer Complex as the Coyotes closed out their four-match road swing.
The triumph is the Coyotes’ (6-8, 1-2 Summit) first conference victory in 2019 and the sixth straight in the series against the Mastodons (4-7, 0-3 Summit). South Dakota also recorded its third shutout of the season.
Amanda Carpio squared up a corner kick and Sullivan corralled the ball inside the box and put it into the bottom right side of the net at the 28:41 mark for what proved to be the decisive goal in the contest. The score was the fifth of Sullivan’s career and her second of the season, while the assist was the third of the season for Carpio.
You have free articles remaining.
South Dakota outshot Purdue Fort Wayne 18-10 in the contest, and goalkeeper Bella Alessio notched her second solo shutout of the season.
With Sunday’s match in the books, the Coyotes return home for a three-match homestand starting next Sunday against Denver (5-4-3, 1-0-1 Summit). Kickoff for next Sunday’s is slated for 1 p.m. at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex and will double as South Dakota’s annual Pink Game. All fans will receive half off admission if they wear pink for Sunday’s contest.
WAYNE STATE 2, WINONA STATE 1: A pair of goals by Madison Kemp and Carleigh Wilson powered Wayne State College to a 2-1 Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer win over Winona State for the first time in program history on Sunday the WSC Soccer Pitch.
The Wildcats improved to 5-3-3 overall and 5-2-1 in the NSIC while WSU dropped to 4-7-0 and 3-5-0.
The Warriors came out of the gates aggressive as they got off three shots in the first five minutes of the match, but the Wildcats found their way on the board at the 22:44 mark with a Kemp goal from nearly 30 yards out for a 1-0 lead. WSC led the way in shots at the half with nine, while Winona State only recorded one more shot to end the half with four.
Winona State recorded a goal in the 62nd minute on a Macy Miller shot from inside the box to tie the game up at 1-1. Wayne State did not allow the match to remain tied for long, as Wilson scored her first goal of the season in the 63rd minute that proved to be the deciding goal for a ‘Cats victory.
Rachel Grisham recorded five saves while surrendering her first goal three games as she put up shutouts against Minnesota Duluth and Upper Iowa.
The Wildcats look to continue a three-game win streak and will be at home again next weekend, hosting MSU Moorhead Friday at 3 p.m. and Northern State Sunday at 1 p.m.