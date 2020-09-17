COLLEGE SOCCER ROUNDUP: Morningside women play to scoreless draw

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ABREDEEN, S.D. - Morningside opened its women's soccer season with a nil-nil draw in a match played here Thursday afternoon.

It was a frustrating start to the season for the Mustangs, who had a 11-1 shots on goal but Saints keeper Kristina Nelson made stops on all of the shots for the shutout. Morningside netminder Alexandra Homan needed to stop just one shot to record clean sheet.

Sina Feeser and Paytn Harmon had four shots apiece for Morningside.

COLLEGE OF ST.MARY 2, NORTHWESTERN 0: The Flames got goals from Kaylie Ratzlaff and Kylie Anderson and went on to shut out the Raiders in Orange City Wednesday.

CSM (1-0) got a shutout from Gabby Felker and outshot Northwestern 23-6. Kaelin Alons that 14 saves for the Raiders.

