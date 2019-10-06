FARGO, N.D. -- Two first-half goals helped North Dakota State defeat South Dakota 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Dacotah Field in Summit League action.
North Dakota State’s Lavin Douglass won a battle with Taylor Kelly in the middle of the scoring third and immediately pushed the ball to the bottom right side of the net in the 11th minute to give the Bison (6-4-1, 1-0 Summit) an early 1-0 lead over the Coyotes (5-8, 0-2 Summit).
In the 28th minute, the Bison’s Mariah Haberle slipped past Teresa Fontenot on the left side of the field and fired past Emma Harkleroad for a goal into the lower right corner of the box to double the deficit for South Dakota with just under 20 minutes remaining until the halftime break.
South Dakota found its offensive rhythm in the 35th minute and was able to cut into the lead heading into the locker room. Working a counterattack, Tiannah Moore sent a low pass across the box to Kellee Willer, who sent a strong shot past Bison goalkeeper Monica Polgar into the bottom right corner for the Coyotes’ first strike of the afternoon. The goal doubled as Willer’s 10th career goal and left North Dakota State clinging to a 2-1 advantage after the first 45 minutes.
The Coyotes had their opportunities late, as Alexis Mitchell headed the ball to a streaking Taryn LaBree in the 72nd minute. LaBree booted the ball from the middle of the box, but the chance bounced off the top left of the woodwork to end the dangerous scoring threat.
Minutes later, in the 76th minute, Maddison Sullivan dribbled to the far left of the box and cut to an opening, finding space to fire on goal. Sullivan’s effort was just narrowly pushed away by Polgar, one of four saves on the day for the Bison goalkeeper.
Harkleroad and Bella Alessio each played one half in goal for the Coyotes. Harkleroad drew the start and made seven saves across the first 45 minutes of action, while Alessio shut out the Bison in the second half and made a trio of saves to keep the Coyotes within striking distance.
South Dakota ends a three-match road swing next Sunday, Oct. 13, at noon as the Coyotes travel to Fort Wayne, Ind., to face Summit League foe Purdue Fort Wayne.
DORDT WOMEN 4, COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY 1: The Dordt women’s soccer team improved to 4-0-1 in the GPAC and 7-3-1 overall with a 4-1 win Saturday on the road at the College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Nebraska.
Dordt’s four first-half goals proved to be more than enough in handing the Flames their third loss of the GPAC season.
The Defenders got on the board with a Claire Jansen goal in the 14th minute off an assist from Maddie Regnerus and a second assist by Sarah Krysl. Alaina Van Zaelen’s back-to-back goals in the 25th and 31st minutes pushed the lead to 3-0 with Maddi Regnerus assisting on the first Van Zalen goal.
Jansen put the book end on the half with her second goal in the 38th minute and that’s how the score stayed to halftime.
Most of the second half was played with Dordt at a 4-0 advantage with the College of Saint Mary averting the shutout with a goal in the 87th minute.
Jansen’s two goals lifted her season total to five and Van Zalen now has eight goals to lead the Defenders.
Regnerus’s two assists were her second and third of the season.
DeLynne Zevenbergen was in goal for the complete game and she made five saves while lowering her goals allowed average to 1.38 this season.
BELLEVUE 5, DORDT MEN 1: The Dordt Defender men’s soccer team lost on the road to Bellevue in non-conference action 5-1 on Saturday.
The Bruins took a 3-0 lead at halftime with goals in the 5th, 14th and 18th minutes.
Dordt got on the board with Nathan Wanninger spoiling the shutout off an assist by Gideon De Graaf.
Bellevue answered back with goals in the 86th and 89th minutes to end the game with the 5-1 win.
Dordt was outshot 23-5 and outshot on goal 11-4.
Seth Lewison made six saves in goal for the Defenders.
Wanninger’s goal was his first of the season and his Dordt career.