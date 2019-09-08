FULTON, Missouri -- The Northwestern men's soccer team scored two goals in the second half to beat Williams Woods on Saturday.
William Woods had a 7-6 shots advantage on Northwestern in the first period and did outshoot Northwestern 9-6 in the second half.
But Northwestern scored in the 55th minute on a shot by Mateus Freitas. Anselmo Kim had the assist. Jake Foscalina then gave Northwestern a bit of a cushion with a goal in the 66th minute. Philippe Patri had the assist.
James Warren got the shutout for Northwestern and he had eight saves in the match.
NORTHWESTERN 3, ST. XAVIER 0: The Northwestern women's soccer team held St. Xavier's offense in check in Saturday's 3-0 win, allowing only six shots in the match.
Northwestern took the lead in the 36 minute with a goal by Tatiana Garcia.
The match remained 1-0 until the second half when Emily Hurley scored in the 50th minute. Emily Schmidt had the assist.
The Red Raiders added to the lead eight minutes later on a goal by Nikky Farnsworth. Hurley had the assist.
DORDT 1, OTTAWA 0: The Dordt men's soccer team won it's second game of the season after shutting out Ottawa 1-0 on Saturday in Sioux Center.
Luke Foster earned a penalty kick in the 11th minute and found the bottom corner to give Dordt the 1-0 lead.
Ottawa threatened several times throughout the rest of the first half, but Dordt goalkeeper Seth Lewison held strong to keep the shutout. He had five saves.
Ottawa came out in the second half with more pressure and flustered the Defenders over the first 15 minutes. Dordt was able to settle in over the rest of the half and secured the 1-0 victory.
WSC 0, UNK 0: Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney played to a 0-0 double overtime tie in non-conference women’s soccer played Sunday afternoon at Foster Field in Kearney. The Wildcats are now 0-1-1 on the season while the Lopers sport an 0-0-2 record.
The Wildcats held an 11-6 edge over the Lopers in shots and 9-4 in shots on goal. WSC had twice as many corner kicks at UNK, 6-3.
Sophomore Megan Phillips paced Wayne State on the attack with six shots and five shots on goal. Sophomore forward Madison Kemp added two shots, both on goal.
Senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham played all 110 minutes in net for WSC and recorded a shutout with three saves in the contest.
Wayne State returns to action on Friday evening with a non-conference contest at Missouri Western starting at 6 p.m.