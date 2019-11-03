VERMILLION, S.D. – Two first-half goals from Alexis Mitchell and Dani Brown helped push South Dakota to a 2-0 victory over Western Illinois in the regular-season finale at the First Bank and Trust Soccer Complex on Sunday.
South Dakota jumped ahead early on a goal in the fourth minute from Mitchell. Carpio, who was on the left side of the attacking third, crossed over to Mitchell in the center of the box, and the junior deflected the ball past Leatherneck goalkeeper Ines Palmiero Herrera for her sixth goal of the season to give the Coyotes the 1-0 advantage.
Later in the opening half, Teresa Fontenot brought down the ball just outside of the left side of the Western Illinois box and found the streaking Brown, who put the ball into the top left corner to provide the insurance goal with her second strike of the season at the 38:51 mark.
Goalkeeper Emma Harkleroad had four saves in her first appearance since Oct. 6, and the contest was the second shutout of her career.
With Sunday’s victory, South Dakota secured back-to-back eight-win seasons for the first time since 2014 and 2015, and the Coyotes’ three Summit League defeats are tied for their fewest since joining the league in 2011 alongside the 2015 campaign.
MINNESOTA STATE 4, WAYNE STATE 0: No. 19 Minnesota State scored three first half goals that led to a 4-0 Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer victory over Wayne State College Sunday afternoon at the WSC Soccer Pitch in Wayne. MSU is now 15-2 and 12-2 in the NSIC while WSC falls to 6-7-4 and 6-6-2 in league play.
MSU got on the board at the 12:37 and 23:40 marks of the first half on header goals from Bri Ciaccio off corner kicks by Brynn Desens for a 2-0 Maverick lead.
Minnesota State added another goal at the 36:28 mark for a 3-0 lead at intermission as the Mavericks held a 16-1 advantage in shots over the Wildcats in the first half.
Minnesota State added a late goal with 1:52 left in the contest to make the final score 4-0.
The Mavericks ended the contest with a 29-5 advantage in shots and 14-2 in shots on goal over the Wildcats
Senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham played the first 45 minutes and had five saves while freshman Regan Ott saw action in the second half and was credited with four saves while allowing one goal.
Wayne State closes the regular season Friday afternoon with a 3 p.m. contest at Augustana.
MORNINGSIDE 2, BRIAR CLIFF 0: The Morningside women's soccer team score two second-half goals to beat Briar Cliff 2-0 on Saturday.
Morningside improved to 8-10 overall and is the No. 8 seed in the GPAC tournament. Briar Cliff is 10-7 overall and is the No. 5 seed in the GPAC tournament.
Paytn Harmon scored about 1:30 in the second half to put Morningside up 1-0 with an assist from Merel Kooij. Then in the 77th minute, Oceanna Brenden added an insurance goal and Harmon had the assist.
You have free articles remaining.
Both teams had 10 shots but eight of Morningside's 10 shots were on goal. Briar Cliff only had three shots on goal. Ruby Campa made six saves for Briar Cliff.
MIDLAND 5, DORDT 0: Midland scored two first-half goals and controlled the match against the Dordt women's soccer team for a 5-0 win.
Dordt ends regular season with a 10-7-1 record and is the No. 4 seed going into the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament. Midland is 14-2-1 on the season.
Midland got a goal in the seventh and 11th minute to take control of the match and then added three goals in the final 15 minutes for the 5-0 win.
DeLynne Zevenbergen had seven saves for Dordt, which was outshot 22-3 in the match.
MIDLAND 3, DORDT 2: Midland tied the match late in the first half and then got two early goals in the second half to beat the Dordt men's soccer team 3-2 on Saturday.
Dordt ends the season with a 3-12-3 record and Midland is 13-3-2 on the season.
Dordt took a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute on a goal from Zach Froehlich and Josh DeMars had the assist.
Midland tied the match with 15 seconds left before halftime and then 1:55 after the half, Midland took a 2-1 lead. About 1:30 later, Midland got its third goal of the match.
Dordt got a goal with 13 seconds left from Patrick Munsey with an assist from Mason Stolle, but it was took late in the 3-2 loss.
Midland outshot Dordt 30-5 in the loss. Seth Lewison had 10 saves for Dordt.
HASTINGS 7, NORTHWESTERN 0: Hastings scored at the 3:30 mark and controlled the match against the Northwestern men's soccer team on Saturday in a 7-0 victory.
Hastings scored at the 3:30 mark and then got four more goals in the first half. Hastings added two goals in the second half.
Hastings outshot Northwestern 22-2 in the match. Evan Rich had six saves in the second half.
Northwestern is 9-9 overall and Hastings is 13-2-2 overall. Northwestern is the No. 5 seed going into the GPAC tournament.