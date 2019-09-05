UNI 2, USD 1: The Northern Iowa Panthers scored two goals in the final four minutes of play to hand the South Dakota Coyotes a 2-1 defeat on Friday afternoon at First Bank and Trust Soccer Complex.
The Coyotes (1-4) had their opportunities early, as Alexis Mitchell and Kellee Willer each had openings to strike within the first 22 minutes.
In the 40th minute, Tiannah Moore blasted past the Panthers’ (3-2) defense, but Panther goalkeeper Jordyn Petty snagged the ball to keep the game scoreless at intermission.
USD found its momentum to kick off the second half. The South Dakota scoring opportunity started with an Abby Ostrem throw in, who found Mitchell, as she headed a ball to an open Jordan Centineo on the left side of the box, for a goal in the 55th minute. The score is Centineo’s second this season, and of her career.
After back and forth play, UNI capitalized on a corner kick from Lizzie Mewes. Jamie Althiser collected a cleared ball, and booted it from the right side of the box, to the back left side of the goal in the 86th minute to tie the contest.
Two minutes later, Sydney Hayden shook the Coyotes’ defense on the right side of the box and dished to Jordyn Rolli. Rolli quickly snuck a pass to Johnnie Hill on the left side of the box, as she got USD goalie Emma Harkleroad to come out, and she booted the ball past Harkleroad to give UNI the lead.
In the final minute, Moore and Taryn LaBree each had clean shots on goal, but could not connect.
The Coyotes return home Sunday, Sept. 15 against Eastern Washington (2-2-1) at noon.
CENTRAL METHODIST 5, NORTHWESTERN 0: The Raiders played the No. Eagles to a deadlock through 60 minutes of play but gave up five unanswered goals over the final 30 minutes and dropped a non-conference men's soccer match played in Fayette, Mo. Thursday.
Northwestern was on the short end of a 24-3 shots tally, including an 8-1 deficit in the first half but still kept the match scoreless at the half. James Warren made three saves in the match but lost the shut out when Rodrigo Paredes scored in the 61st minute for Central Methodist (5-0).
HARDING 1, WAYNE STATE 0: Harding University used a penalty kick in the fifth minute of overtime to defeat Wayne State College 1-0 Friday afternoon in the women’s soccer opener for both teams played at the Nebraska-Kearney Fall Classic in Kearny at Foster Field.
The contest was a defensive battle between the two clubs as each team recorded just four shots in the contest.
Megan Phillips and Rylie Wehner each had shots on goal for the Wildcats while Payton Haliburton and Melaini Johnson both were credited with shots.
Junior defender Megan Schuster and senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham played the entire contest for the Wildcats.
Grisham was credited with one save while allowing one goal in the contest.
Harding was called for six fouls, three more than Wayne State.
The Wildcats will face Nebraska-Kearney Sunday in a 1:30 p.m. contest in Kearney.