ST. MARY 1, BRIAR CLIFF WOMEN 0: Briar Cliff had more shots than College of St. Mary but couldn't get a goal in regulation. St. Mary was able to find the back of the net in the extra period and defeated the Briar Cliff women's soccer team 1-0 on Saturday.
Briar Cliff had 17 shots with 10 in the second half compared to 12 for St. Mary. Seven of Briar Cliff's shots were on goal but Corryne Millett saved all of the shots.
St. Mary got the game-winning goal right away in overtime when Madaline Angel scored on a free kick.
Briar Cliff falls to 9-6 overall and 6-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. St. Mary improves to 7-6-3 overall and 4-4-2 in the GPAC.
MIDLAND 2, NORTHWESTERN MEN 1: Northwestern scored the first goal of the match but Midland had the answer for it and the game-winner as Midland knocked off Northwestern 2-1 on Saturday.
Northwestern fell to 8-8 overall and 5-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Midland improved to 12-3-2 overall and 8-1-1 in the GPAC.
Jake Foscalina got Northwestern on the board in the 28th minute with an unassisted goal.
Eleven minutes later, Diego Konicks tied the score with a penalty kick for Midland. Shortly into the second half, Mike Eijgendaal scored an unassisted goal and Northwestern didn't have an answer in the 2-1 loss.
Midland outshot Northwestern 9-6.
MIDLAND 3, NORTHWESTERN WOMEN 0: Midland scored a goal two minutes into the match and it was all it needed against the Northwestern women as No. 17 Midland cruised to a 3-0 victory on Saturday.
Northwestern fell to 9-6-1 overall and 6-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Midland improved to 12-2-1 overall and 9-1 in the GPAC.
You have free articles remaining.
Northwestern only had one shot in the match compared to 24 for Midland. Liz Foster made 12 saves for Northwestern.
Brittany Llanes put Midland up 1-0 with her goal in the second minute and then Elena Perez scored in the 20th minute for a 2-0 lead. Midland added another goal in the 65th minute from Lauren Stiles to complete the scoring.
BEMIDJI STATE 3, WAYNE STATE 0: Bemidji State scored just 2:22 into the contest and went on to score three first-half goals as the Beavers blanked Wayne State College 3-0 Friday evening in a Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer contest in Bemidji, Minnesota.
BSU is 9-4-1 and 8-2-1 in the NSIC following the win while WSC falls to 5-5-4 overall and 5-4-2 in NSIC contests.
The host Beavers struck early against the Wildcats, scoring the opening goal of the contest at the 2:22 mark from Erin Becker for a 1-0 BSU advantage.
Becker scored again at the 19:50 mark for a 2-0 Beaver lead and BSU finished the half with one more goal at the 43:04 mark to make the score 3-0.
BSU held a 9-1 edge in shots over the Wildcats in the first half and that continued in the second half with a 9-2 differential over WSC.
Wayne State had just one shot on goal by Abby Sutton while Carleigh Wilson and Payton Haliburton also recorded shots for the Wildcats.
Freshman reserve Regan Ott came in for the final 30:35 of the contest and was credited with three saves.
The Wildcats will play again Sunday afternoon in a 1 p.m. contest at Minnesota Crookston.