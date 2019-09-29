KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City sophomore Rylan Childers, the reigning WAC Freshman of the Year, finished a free kick with her conference-leading seventh goal of the season and the score stood for a 1-0 win against South Dakota Sunday at Durwood Soccer Stadium.
It was the third-straight win for the Kangaroos, which improved to 8-1-2 on the year. The Coyotes (5-6-0) saw a four-game win streak come to an end. It was the final non-conference game of the regular season for both teams.
Childers’ goal came in the 36th minute off a free kick from Emma Wilson. Childers headed the delivery into the bottom right side of the net, just passed the fingertips of Coyote goalkeeper Emma Harkleroad. It was the 18th career goal for Childers in 32 games.
South Dakota had an opportunity to respond in the 52nd minute. Abby Ostrem lined up a free kick and put the ball above goalkeeper Erin Roth who corralled herself to make the save.
Taylor Kelly found a dashing Amanda Carpio in the 62nd minute. Carpio broke free from a Kansas City defender and booted the ball to the right side of the net. Roth leaped and snagged her fourth and final save of the contest.
Harkleroad faced 16 shots and made five saves for USD, which mustered 12 shots against Roth.
The Coyotes open Summit League play against North Dakota (6-3-1) at 3 p.m. Thursday in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks are coming off an 0-2 road swing at Boise State (3-1) and Idaho (2-1).
MORNINGSIDE MEN 4, JAMESTOWN 1: Morningside jumped out to a 1-0 lead and continued to add on in a 4-1 win over Jamestown on Saturday.
Okan Goelge put the Mustangs up 1-0 in the seventh minute on a penalty kick, which was the score going into halftime.
Then Goelge scored against in the 55th minute with an assist from Marlin Rotermund. Goelge completed the hat trick two minutes later as David Dauschwili assisted.
In the 64th minute, Jamestown scored but Noah Jorritsma put Morningside up 4-1 five minutes later. Goelge and Nicolo Renzi assisted on the goal.
JAMESTOWN 3, MORNINGSIDE WOMEN 0: Morningside was held to two shots on goal in a 3-0 loss to Jamestown on Saturday.
Jamestown scored in the eighth minute and then added two more goals in the second half for the 3-0 victory.
Sarah Finn made six saves for the Mustangs.
MARY 4, WAYNE STATE 0: The University of Mary recorded a 4-0 shutout over Wayne State College in Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer Sunday. The host Wildcats drop to 2-3-2 and 2-2 in league play while Mary is now 3-1-1 and 1-1-1 in NSIC contests.
Sidney Burrell scored at the 14:13 mark with Noelle Vigneri finding the back of the net two minutes later for a 2-0 Marauder advantage.
Mary used another quick scoring surge to produce two goals in the second half as the Marauders scored in the 54th and 57th minutes to make the final score 4-0.
Mary ended the contest with a 12-9 advantage in shots over WSC and 6-4 in shots on goal. The Marauders held a commanding 9-1 lead in corner kicks over the ‘Cats.
The Wildcats will be on the road next weekend, visiting St. Cloud State Friday at 4 p.m. and Minnesota Duluth Sunday in a 12 p.m. NSIC contest.
CONCORDIA 5, DORDT 0: The Dordt men's soccer team suffered a 5-0 loss to GPAC opponent Concordia on Saturday.
Garret Perry scored his first goal of the game in the 13th minute to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. Perry struck again in the 30th minute to stretch Concordia's lead to two.
Moises Jacobo added to the lead just before halftime in the 41st minute.
Perry completed his hat trick in the 46th minute and gave the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead.
Josue Fernandez scored the final goal of the game in the 81st minute.
Dordt goalkeeper Seth Lewison had nine saves in the loss as Dordt was outshot 27-4.