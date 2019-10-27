VERMILLION, S.D. —Maddison Sullivan’s early second-half strike pushed South Dakota to a 1-1 double-overtime draw against South Dakota State on Sunday afternoon in a Showdown Series contest at the First Bank and Trust Complex.
The Coyotes (7-9-1, 2-3-1 Summit) broke through the formidable Jackrabbit (14-3-1, 6-0-1 Summit) defense that had not allowed a goal since Sept. 6, a span of 12 consecutive shutouts and 1,155 minutes without conceding. Sullivan’s goal past Maggie Smither marked just the fifth time this season that South Dakota State had surrendered a goal.
South Dakota State took an early lead midway through the first half as Leah Manuleleua found Maya Hansen on the right side of the attacking third. Hansen then cut past South Dakota defenders in the box and booted her seventh goal of the season to the top-left corner of the net in the 20th minute.
After heading into the locker room down one goal, the Coyotes responded quickly after the second half began. Sullivan broke free from two Jackrabbit defenders and glided her way into the box before putting the ball just out of Smither’s reach for the equalizer at the 46:44 mark. The score was the sixth of Sullivan’s career and third of the season.
Darien Poelstra had an opportunity to give the Jackrabbits a late lead in the 79th minute. After a Coyote foul inside the box, South Dakota State was awarded a penalty kick and Poelstra took the chance, but sent the ball well over the net to maintain the 1-1 deadlock.
In the first overtime, South Dakota had an opportunity to strike, as Sullivan found Alexis Mitchell at the top of the box in the 94th minute, but Mitchell put the ball just over the net in the best chance for either side in the first 10-minute period.
Goalkeeper Bella Alessio charged out of the box to stop a shot from Hansen in the 107th minute. She was given a yellow card, and Hansen squared up to take a free kick right outside the left edge of the box, but her shot sailed over the crossbar.
Alessio corralled her fourth save of the contest in the 109th minute as she leaped to stop a Hansen shot on the right side of the box. That save in the closing seconds helped to preserve the 1-1 draw for the Coyotes, putting them just one point behind the fourth and final Summit League Tournament spot in the league standings.
South Dakota heads on the road for the final time in the regular season on Thursday against Oral Roberts at 7 p.m.
MORNINGSIDE MEN 3, MOUNT MARTY 1: The Morningside men's soccer team won its sixth straight match and is tied for the lead in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with a 3-1 win over Mount Marty on Saturday.
Morningside improves to 14-2 overall and 8-1 in the GPAC. Mount Marty falls to 5-9-1 overall and 3-6-1 in the GPAC.
Okan Golge got the Mustangs on the board n the sixth minute and had an assist from Moritz Lusch. Then in the 39th minute, Lusch had a goal of his own. Mount Marty kept it close in the first half with a goal from Fernando Negrete.
Golge put the match out of reach with a goal in the 57th minute. Rotermund had the assist. It was Golge's 19th goal of the season which is a single-season record at Morningside.
Morningside outshot Mount Marty 19-8.
MORNINGSIDE WOMEN 3, MOUNT MARTY 0: Morningside scored two goals in the first five minutes of the match and beat Mount Marty 3-0 on Saturday.
Bailey Powers scored in the third minute with an assist from Merel Kooij and then in the fourth minute, Oceanna Brenden scored as Kooij had the assist again. Samantha O'Roy scored in the 50th minute and Paytn Harmon had the goal.
Morningside outshot Mount Marty 21-3 in the match.
The Mustangs improved to 7-9 overall and 5-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Mount Marty fell to 3-8 overall and 2-8 in the GPAC.
WAYNE STATE 2, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 0: Senior Sophie Ketchmark scored a pair of goals to lead the Wayne State College women’s soccer team in a 2-0 win Sunday afternoon at Minnesota Crookston. The Wildcats improve to 6-5-4 overall and 6-4-2 in the NSIC while the Golden Eagles drop to 0-12 and 0-11 in league play.
Ketchmark got off back-to-back shots when the second one found the back of the net at the 17:52 mark for a 1-0 Wildcat lead.
The score stayed the same until late in the contest when Ketchmark scored her second goal of the contest with just 7:47 remaining to give Wayne State a 2-0 win.
After recording just one more shot than Minnesota Crookston in the first half (7-6), Wayne State held an 8-1 advantage in shots in the second half to finish the contest with a 15-7 shot advantage including 8-2 in shots on goal.
Wayne State will visit No. 16 Concordia-St. Paul Friday at 7 p.m.
HASTINGS 4, DORDT WOMEN 0: Hastings scored early and then got three second-half goals to down Dordt 4-0 on Saturday.
Chloe Swoboda scored in the 16th minute for Hastings. Dordt couldn't get the equalizier in the first half.
Then Jacqueline Gilbert scored in the 64th minute, Kaylie Agostine scoredin the 71st minute and then Gilbert got her second goal in the 77th minute for Hastings.
Hastings outshot Dordt 14-2.
HASTINGS 4, DORDT MEN 1: Hastings scored four first-half goals to defeat Dordt 4-1 on Saturday.
Tom Steging scored a goal each in the fifth and 21st minutes. Then Magnus Olafsson scored a goal in the 34th minute and Callum Watson got a goal in the 36th minute.
Dordt got on the board with a goal from Garrett VanderZee in the 48th minute.
Dordt was outshot 39-4 in the contest. Seth Lewison made 13 saves.