COLLEGE SOCCER ROUNDUP: Wayne State shutout by Augustana

WAYNE, Neb. -- Augustana used a pair of first half goals to stand up in a 2-0 Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer victory over Wayne State College Friday afternoon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The host Vikings clinched a first round home game next week in the NSIC Tournament, improving to 14-3-1 overall and 12-2-1 in the NSIC while WSC finishes the regular season 6-8-4 and 6-7-2 in the NSIC. The Wildcats are eighth place in the NSIC.

The host Vikings controlled the first half and scored a pair of goals. The two teams played to a stalemate in the second half.

Augustana recorded goals at the 17:23 mark followed by another at the 33:48 mark of the first half to take a 2-0 lead at intermission. The Vikings held an 11-3 edge in shots during the first half.

Neither team scored in the second half. Augustana finished the contest with a 23-12 advantage in shots and 10-6 in shots on goal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Wehner led WSC with five shots, all on goal. Abby Sutton added three shots. Senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham faced 23 shots and recorded eight saves while allowing two goals.

HASTINGS 5, NORTHWESTERN 1: The Northwestern women's soccer season came to an end on Thursday with a 5-1 loss to Hastings in the Great Plains Athletic Conference semifinals.