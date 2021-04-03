 Skip to main content
COLLEGE SOCCER: South Dakota wins 3-0 over NDSU
VERMILLION, S.D. - Taylor Cotter had assisted on all three South Dakota goals and keeper Emma Harkleroad stopped all five shots she faced as the Coyotes shut out North Dakota State 3-0 in a Summit League women's soccer match Saturday.

Taylor Ravelo put USD ahead 1-0 on a goal in the fourth minute and Ashby Johnston scored in the 41st minute to put the Coyotes up 2-0. Shaylee Gailus wrapped up the scoring in the 49th minute as South Dakota improved to 7-6-1.

