VERMILLION, S.D. — Eastern Washington forward Brooke Flores dampened South Dakota's senior day celebrations on Sunday afternoon with a goal in double overtime that gave the Eagles a 2-1 win over the Coyotes. 

The Coyotes (1-5-0) and the Eagles (4-4-1) battled through a nil-nil first half in a defensive battle early.

South Dakota took the lead in the 60th minute when LaBree found the bottom left corner of the net off a cross from junior Alexis Mitchell. It marked the two-time all-Summit League first teamer's first goal of the season.

The University of South Dakota recognized its six senior women's soccer players: Makenzie Burmeister, Amanda Carpio, Taylor Kelly, Taryn LaBree, Courtney Stodola and Kellee Willer.

LATE SATURDAY

BELLEVUE MEN 3, NORTHWESTERN 0: The Bruins peppered the net in the first half, as they had 10 shots in the first 45 minutes. 

Austyn Brinkley got the scoring started for Bellevue with a goal in the 27th minute. 

Then, Federico Umani Ronchi added the second goal 10 minutes, 40 seconds after Brinkley's score. 

Andy Janssen closed Bellevue's scoring with a goal in the 56th minute. 

The Red Raiders used two goalkeepers — James Warren and Jason Rosema — in the match. Warren played in the first half while Rosema played in the second. Both men had two saves apiece. 

Bellevue outshot Northwestern, 15-6. 

