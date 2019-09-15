VERMILLION, S.D. — Eastern Washington forward Brooke Flores dampened South Dakota's senior day celebrations on Sunday afternoon with a goal in double overtime that gave the Eagles a 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
The Coyotes (1-5-0) and the Eagles (4-4-1) battled through a nil-nil first half in a defensive battle early.
South Dakota took the lead in the 60th minute when LaBree found the bottom left corner of the net off a cross from junior Alexis Mitchell. It marked the two-time all-Summit League first teamer's first goal of the season.
The University of South Dakota recognized its six senior women's soccer players: Makenzie Burmeister, Amanda Carpio, Taylor Kelly, Taryn LaBree, Courtney Stodola and Kellee Willer.
LATE SATURDAY
BELLEVUE MEN 3, NORTHWESTERN 0: The Bruins peppered the net in the first half, as they had 10 shots in the first 45 minutes.
You have free articles remaining.
Austyn Brinkley got the scoring started for Bellevue with a goal in the 27th minute.
Then, Federico Umani Ronchi added the second goal 10 minutes, 40 seconds after Brinkley's score.
Andy Janssen closed Bellevue's scoring with a goal in the 56th minute.
The Red Raiders used two goalkeepers — James Warren and Jason Rosema — in the match. Warren played in the first half while Rosema played in the second. Both men had two saves apiece.
Bellevue outshot Northwestern, 15-6.