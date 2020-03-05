COLLEGE SOFTBALL: BCU ends day in Florida with 5-2 win
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: BCU ends day in Florida with 5-2 win

CLERMONT, Fla. -- The Briar Cliff softball team bounced back from a 3-0 shutout loss to Cleary by defeating Bethel 5-2 in college softball action played in Clermont, Fla. Thursday.

BCU was shut out by Nicole Finazzo of Cleary who gave up five hits and one walk while fanning one batter. Josie Chronic had two hits in the loss.

In the win over Bethel, Emily Riha had a home run and a single while Nicole WIles added a three-hit game. Lanae Shiley was the winning pitcher for Briar Cliff, giving up four hits and two walks while logging four strike outs in 5 2/3 innings work.

Now 8-5, the Chargers will wrap up their Southern swing with games against Michigan-Dearborn and Indiana Wesleyan Friday evening.

