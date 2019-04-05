SIOUX CITY - Morningside rallied from seven runs down to win the first game 9-8 in eight inning then picked up a 10-2 run rule win in the night cap to take a Great Plains Athletic Conference double header sweep over Mount Marty in college softball action at the Jensen Family Complex Friday.
Mount Marty (15-17 overall and 6-6 GPAC) grabbed what appeared to be a safe 7-0 lead in the first game, scoring five times inthe fourth inning and twice more in the fifth. Kylee Brulotte drove in three runs to help the Lancers post the big lead.
Morningside was not done however, scoring eight runs in the its half of the fifth to go up 8-7. Ellie Cropley had a two-run double and Carson Cameron a three-run homer to pull the Mustangs within 7-5 and a an RBI single by McKenna Becker cut the lead to 7-6. a two-run double by Ashton Whited eventually ended the uprising but left the hosts up 8-7.
But Mount Marty was able to get back into the game, tying things at 8-8 on Amber Writer's RBI double with two out in the seventh. Whited scoed the winning run in the eighth for the Mustangs, hitting a one-out double ahead of Cameron's RBI single with two down.
The second game saw the Mustangs scored three times in each of the first three inning en route to an easy win. Lexie Stolen homered and Cropley drove in three in the nightcap for the Mustangs (13-6 overall and 6-2 GPAC).
COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 1-9, BRIAR CLIFF 0-0: The Flames picked up their first two Great Plains Athletic Conference softball wins of the season shutting out the Chargers twice in action at Heritage Park in Omaha Friday.
CSM won the opener on a walk off single by Abby Straight in the bottom of the seventh inning then used a three-run home run by Straight in the second game on their way to the sweep. The Chargers (7-16 overall and 2-6 GPAC) had just five hits in the twin bill and failed to take advantage of five walks in the first game, standing nine runners. Briar Cliff plays a pair at Morningside today.
HASTINGS 3-0, DORDT 0-5: Rachel Evavold pitched a four-hit shut out and added four hits herself at the plate to help the Defenders earn a split of their Great Plains Athletic softball twin bill with the Broncos in action in Hastings, Neb. Friday.
Evavold struck out four drove in a pair of runs as Dordt improved to 11-12 overall and 5-3 in the GPAC. Hailey Heeringa and Kenzie Cunard also drove in a run apiece for the Defenders in the win.
Josie Bumgardner also pitched a four-hitter with 10 strike outs to get the win in the first game for Hastings (10-12 overall and 2-4 GPAC).