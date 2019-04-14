SIOUX CITY — After losing Game 1 by 8-0 on Sunday to No. 20 Midland, the Briar Cliff softball team won a thriller 7-6 in extra innings in the weekend finale at Bishop Mueller Field.
The win wasn't without debate. Rachele Heaton clubbed a deep fly ball with one out and runners on second and third in the eighth inning. The hit looked plenty deep enough for the runner at third to tag up for the win, but Bailey Nichols took off from second and was thrown out at second base for the double play.
After the umpires discussed the play, it was determined that Sarah Kach had crossed home plate in time for the run to count and give the win to the Chargers. The victory snapped an 11-game losing streak for Briar Cliff as they knocked off the top team in the GPAC standings.
The game winning sacrifice fly for Heaton gave her three RBI in the contest after she had doubles in her first two at bats.
While Kach was held hitless in the game, she drew a one-out walk with one out in the eighth that led to the game winning run and also had a 13-pitch at bat earlier in the contest.
SOUTH DAKOTA 7, NORTH DAKOTA 4: South Dakota scored three runs in the seventh inning and completed a three-game sweep of North Dakota with a 7-4 win Sunday at Nygaard Field. It is the ninth straight Summit win for the Coyotes (28-18, 11-1 Summit) who remain atop the standings.
USD third baseman Lauren Wobken came up with two key at bats in the later innings. She drove a sacrifice fly to right field in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game at 4-4. With one out in the top of the seventh, she sent a 1-0 pitch through the right side of the infield to score pinch runner Alexis Egan with the go-ahead run.
Like game two Saturday, South Dakota led 2-0 four batters into the game. Camille Fowler and Alyssa Fernandez singled, Jamie Holscher hit a ground ball that scored Fowler and Dustie Durham plated Fernandez with a solid single to right.
North Dakota had an answer. Hawk shortstop Lexi Mayhood hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning to give North Dakota (19-27, 4-5) the lead and second baseman Marina Marzolino made it 4-2 in the third with a solo shot to right center. It was the second home runs of the season for both players.
South Dakota completed its seventh comeback win of the season and second of the series. Catcher Jessica Rogers, who homered twice Saturday, was 3-for-3 with two doubles Sunday. Rogers was 6-for-9 over the three games and is batting .424 in Summit play.
MINOT STATE 8-6, WAYNE STATE 6-5: Minot State used a pair of seventh inning rallies to hand Wayne State two defeats Sunday afternoon 8-6 and 6-5 in Northern Sun Conference play at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex on Senior Day. M
The opener saw the visiting Beavers come up with two runs in the top of the seventh to top the Wildcats 8-6.
Trailing 3-0 entering the bottom of the second, freshman catcher Kamryn Sparks delivered a two-run homer over the center field wall to cut the Beaver lead to 3-2.
Both teams scored twice in the third inning as Wildcat senior first baseman Emily Chandler belted a two-run homer over the center field wall cutting the MISU lead to 5-4.
WSC used RBI singles in the fourth inning from Kortney Buresh and Morgan Vasa to grab a 6-5 lead.
Minot State tied the score in the fifth with one run at 6-6 and used three hits and one WSC error in the top of the seventh to hand the ‘Cats an 8-6 setback.
Both teams had nine hits in the contest. Sparks finished 2 for 3 with two RBI and a homer while Abbie Hix went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Chandler hit a two-run homer while Vasa, Kim Vidlak, Taylor Menard and Buresh each singled.
Freshman starter Makenna Adkison suffered the hard luck loss in the circle (6-10) despite firing a complete game, recording four strikeouts in the seven innings of work.
The Beavers sealed the sweep in Game 2 with a four-run rally in the top of the seventh inning to hand WSC its 6-5 loss.