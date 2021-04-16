COLLEGE SOFTBALL:Briar Cliff, Morningside split rivalry doubleheader

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff handed Morningside its first Great Plains Athletic Conference softball loss of the season 7-2 in the first game of doubleheader played at Bishop Mueller Field Saturday.
The Mustangs rebounded from the loss behind a one-hitter from Lisa Bolton and earned a split of the twin bill 5-0 in the nightcap.
The Chargers (16-18 overall and 3-9 GPAC) trailed 2-0 in the fourth inning of the opener but scored five runs in the inning to take the lead for good.
Alexis Westercamp and Kylee Lukes hit home runs and Morgan Moffitt added a two-run double to account for the runs in the decisive frame. Mailee Jensen pitched a four hitter and struck out four the get the win in game one.
Bolton was in command for the Mustangs in the finale giving up only an infield single to Josie Chronic while fanning four. Mykel Gray, Breanna Tjebben, Carson Cameron and Taylor Richter each drove in a run for Morningside (33-4 overall and 11-1 GPAC) in Game 2.
NORTHWESTERN 12-5, HASTINGS 4-3: Emily Bosch and Sydney Johnson drove in four runs apiece to lead the Raiders to a Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader in Orange City Saturday.
Johnson had a home run, two doubles and a single in the first game while Bosch had two doubles and a single. Kameryn Etherington stuck out six to gate the pitching win in the opener.
Northwestern (23-9 overall and 10-4 GPAC) scored five times in the first two innings and held off some late offense bh the Broncos to win the nightcap.
Sydnee Isom pitched the first five innings to get the win and Etherington game on to get the save for the Raiders in game two.
KANSAS CITY 4-4, SOUTH DAKOTA 2-6: The Coyotes and Kangaroos split a Summit League softball doubleheader at Nygaard Field in Vermillion, S.D. Saturday.
South Dakota got three hits and two RBI's from Courtney Wilson in the second game to back winning pitcher Gill Woodward who gave up nine hits while fanning one batter.
Lauren Eamiguel had a home run in the opening game for USD (10-29 overall ad 5-5 Summit).
MARY 9-10, WAYNE STATE 8-5: Mary got a walk-off win in the opener then doubled up the Wildcats in the nightcap to sweep a Northern Sun Conference softball doublehead in Bismarck, N.D. Saturday.
Kaylee Kannegiesser hit a home run to win the first game for the Marauders and had another homer and three RBI's in the nightcap.
Kim Vidlak had six hits on the day for Wayne State (4-22 overall and 1-13 GPAC).
BUENA VISTA 5-11, WARTBURG 5-15: The Beavers scored five times in the third inning and held on late to edge the Knights in the first game of a American Rivers Conference softball doubleheader in Storm Lake Saturday.
Ashtyn Miller struck out 10 to get the pitching win in the opener. Rylee Caine had a three-run home run to highlight BVU attack.
LATE FRIDAY
DOANE 5-0, NORTHWESTERN 2-8: Emily Bosch homered and Kamryn Etherington earned her Great Plains Athletic Conference leading 14th win of the season as she Raiders won game two and earned a split of their league doubleheader with the Tigers in Orange City Friday.
Etherington (14-3) pitched her second shutout of the season, giving up three singles while striking out five in five innings.
Bosch and Alayna Bakke each had three hits apiece in the nightcap for the Raiders. Shelby Downard and Jadyn Hunt both homered in the first game for the Tigers (5-6, 18-18).