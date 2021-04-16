COLLEGE SOFTBALL:Briar Cliff, Morningside split rivalry doubleheader

Northwestern (23-9 overall and 10-4 GPAC) scored five times in the first two innings and held off some late offense bh the Broncos to win the nightcap.

Sydnee Isom pitched the first five innings to get the win and Etherington game on to get the save for the Raiders in game two.

KANSAS CITY 4-4, SOUTH DAKOTA 2-6: The Coyotes and Kangaroos split a Summit League softball doubleheader at Nygaard Field in Vermillion, S.D. Saturday.

South Dakota got three hits and two RBI's from Courtney Wilson in the second game to back winning pitcher Gill Woodward who gave up nine hits while fanning one batter.

Lauren Eamiguel had a home run in the opening game for USD (10-29 overall ad 5-5 Summit).

MARY 9-10, WAYNE STATE 8-5: Mary got a walk-off win in the opener then doubled up the Wildcats in the nightcap to sweep a Northern Sun Conference softball doublehead in Bismarck, N.D. Saturday.

Kaylee Kannegiesser hit a home run to win the first game for the Marauders and had another homer and three RBI's in the nightcap.

Kim Vidlak had six hits on the day for Wayne State (4-22 overall and 1-13 GPAC).