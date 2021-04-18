COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Briar Cliff splits with College of Saint Mary

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff softball team split the series with College of Saint Mary's Sunday at Bishop Mueller Field. The Chargers won game one 3-2 on an Alexis Westercamp walk off single but dropped game two 10-2.

The Flames found the scoreboard first, putting up two runs in the top of the second. Mailee Jensen doubled down the left field line, scoring Brooke Masi. Aubrey Chichurka tied the ballgame at 2-2 when she hit a sacrifice fly in the next at-bat to score Kylee Lukes.

The contest stayed tied at 2-2 until the bottom of the seventh inning. Callie Billings reached first base on a fielder's choice, and in the next at-bat Westercamp hit a line drive to deep right-center field, scoring Billings from first base to give BC the 3-2 walk off win.

Jensen earns the complete game win for the Cliff, surrendering six hits and two runs. She struck out 10 batters and had three straight 1-2-3 innings. Jensen also went 2-for-3 from the plate and tallied one RBI.

Josie Chronic led the team at the plate going 2-for-2 and drawing two walks. Jensen went 2-for-3 from the plate and tallied one RBI.