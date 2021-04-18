COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Briar Cliff splits with College of Saint Mary

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff softball team split the series with College of Saint Mary's Sunday at Bishop Mueller Field. The Chargers won game one 3-2 on an Alexis Westercamp walk off single but dropped game two 10-2.
The Flames found the scoreboard first, putting up two runs in the top of the second. Mailee Jensen doubled down the left field line, scoring Brooke Masi. Aubrey Chichurka tied the ballgame at 2-2 when she hit a sacrifice fly in the next at-bat to score Kylee Lukes.
The contest stayed tied at 2-2 until the bottom of the seventh inning. Callie Billings reached first base on a fielder's choice, and in the next at-bat Westercamp hit a line drive to deep right-center field, scoring Billings from first base to give BC the 3-2 walk off win.
Jensen earns the complete game win for the Cliff, surrendering six hits and two runs. She struck out 10 batters and had three straight 1-2-3 innings. Jensen also went 2-for-3 from the plate and tallied one RBI.
Josie Chronic led the team at the plate going 2-for-2 and drawing two walks. Jensen went 2-for-3 from the plate and tallied one RBI.
MORNINGSIDE 5-19, MOUNT MARTY 3-4: Mustangs senior Carson Cameron hit a two-run homer Sunday that helped the Mustangs win Game 1, and eventually the sweep over the Lancers.
Ellie Cropley also had an RBI single in the seventh inning.
In Game 2, No. 14-ranked Morningside scored 12 runs during the fourth inning. Ashton Whited had a bases-clearing double, then Lexie Stolen capped off the rally with a three-run home run.
Mount Marty hit three solo homers in the bottom half of the inning.
SOUTH DAKOTA 5-7, UMKC 3-15: South Dakota and Kansas City split a Summit League doubleheader Sunday and split a four-game, weekend series at Nygaard Field. South Dakota won Sunday’s opener 5-3 before the Roos came alive in the nightcap to score a 15-7, six-inning win.
The 2-2 split keeps South Dakota (11-30) in third place in the Summit League standings with a 6-6 mark, one game behind North Dakota State, at the halfway point. Kansas City (20-18), which has faced the top three teams already, is 4-8. The Coyotes head to first-place South Dakota State (29-4, 14-0) next weekend in Brookings.
MINOT STATE 8-13, WAYNE STATE 1-3: The opener saw Minot State score runs in five of six innings to record an 8-1 win over the Wildcats.
Wayne State scored their run in the fifth inning when Jenna Etmans opened the inning with a single and scored on an Emily Hale single.
In Game 2, Wayne State had seven hits in the second game, led by Etmans going 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Gomez added an RBI double with Sparks also doubling.