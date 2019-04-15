SIOUX CITY -- Northwestern took the first game against Briar Cliff in a Great Plains Conference softball doubleheader with an 8-5 win but the Chargers bounced back with a solid 7-2 victory to earn the split on Monday.
Briar Cliff is 9-24 overall and 4-14 in the GPAC. Northwestern is 11-18 and 4-6 in the GPAC.
In the first game, Northwestern went up 3-0 after the first two innings. Then Briar Cliff tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Northwestern responded with five runs and held on for the 8-5 win.
Northwestern's Emily Bosch was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs and Madison Beaver hit a triple and scored twice. Jordyn Kramer hit a double and scored and Jennifer Boeve and Amber Schubert each scored once and had two RBIs. Devin Dreesen and Hailey Louw each drove in a run.
Briar Cliff's Bailey Nichols was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and an RBI and Summer Williams hit a double and scored a run. Abbygail Lint was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Brooklyn Barnett and had an RBI.
In the second game, Briar Clif scored five runs in the first two innings and went on to win 7-2.
Alayna Allen went all seven innings for the Chargers, allowing two runs on three hits, walking only one and striking out five.
Nichols was 2-for-2 with a home run, three runs scored and an RBI and Allen was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored. Rachele Heaton scored twice and Barnett and Nicole Wiles were both 2-for-4 with an RBI. Williams drove in a run and scored a run.
Schubert hit a solo home run and Kramer hit a double and had an RBI for Northwestern.
Wayne State snaps losing streak
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State split the series with the University of Mary with a 12-7 defeat in eight innings and a 7-4 bounce back win in the second game. The Wildcats move to 10-25 (1-17 NSIC) while the Marauders move to 16-22 (7-11 NSIC).
The win snapped a 19-game losing streak for Wayne State.
With two outs in the bottom of the second of the first game, the Wildcat bats came alive. Ashley Hernandez had an RBI double, Kortney Buresh had a two-run triple and Kim Vidlak had an RBI single.
After giving up two runs in the top of the third, the Wildcats responded. Abbie Hix scored on a groundout and Hernandez hit a two-run home run.
The Marauders chipped away at the lead with three runs in the next three innings. Down 7-5, Mary batter Emma Noble hit a two-run home run to tie the game.
The Marauders sent the game to extra innings and capitalized with five runs in the top of the eighth to steal the win 12-7.
Mary grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the second game.
A Madison Chanler RBI single and a Taylor Menard sacrifice fly put Wayne State up 2-1 in the bottom of the first.
Wayne State grabbed two more runs in the bottom of the second. With bases loaded, Vidlak drew a walk and Chandler drove in a run with a sacrifice fly for a 4-1 lead.
In the third, Michaela Smith drove in a run for a 5-1 WSC lead.
Wayne State grabbed more insurance in the bottom of the fifth and sixth inning. Morgan Vasa was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Hernandez had an RBI double.
Mary scored three runs late in the game but WSC held on for the 7-4 win.
Vanderveen grabbed the win, going 6 1/3 innings, giving up just three hits.
The Wildcats are back in action Tuesday, taking on Southwest Minnesota State in a doubleheader.