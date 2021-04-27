COLLEGE SOFTBALL:Briar Cliff sweeps Dordt; Midland takes two from Morningside

SIOUX CITY - Briar Cliff got a 4-3 walk-off win in the opener then completed the sweep with a 5-2 win in nightcap to sweep Dordt in Great Plains Athletic Conference softball action at Bishop Mueller Field Tuesday.

The Chargers won the first game when Alexis Westercamp reached on an error with one out and scored on Kennedy Andersen's single. Dordt got a home run and a double in the opener from Kenzie Cunard.

Westercamp had a home run and drove in three runs in the second game as the Chargers improved to 20-22 overall and 7-13 GPAC).

Maillee Jensen was the winning pitch in both games, fanning eight in a complete game win in the opener while she fanned five over four inning or relief work in the nightcap.

MIDLAND 9-10, MORNINGSIDE 8-8: Midland had managed to take a pair of nip-and-tuck contests 9-8 in eight innings and 10-8 to hold the conference lead by percentage points over Morningside on Tuesday.

The Mustangs dropped to 39-6 overall, but they had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, with the score tied at 8-8 in the opener. Senior designated player Ashton Whited hit a laser down the third baseline.