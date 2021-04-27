COLLEGE SOFTBALL:Briar Cliff sweeps Dordt; Midland takes two from Morningside

SIOUX CITY - Briar Cliff got a 4-3 walk-off win in the opener then completed the sweep with a 5-2 win in nightcap to sweep Dordt in Great Plains Athletic Conference softball action at Bishop Mueller Field Tuesday.
The Chargers won the first game when Alexis Westercamp reached on an error with one out and scored on Kennedy Andersen's single. Dordt got a home run and a double in the opener from Kenzie Cunard.
Westercamp had a home run and drove in three runs in the second game as the Chargers improved to 20-22 overall and 7-13 GPAC).
Maillee Jensen was the winning pitch in both games, fanning eight in a complete game win in the opener while she fanned five over four inning or relief work in the nightcap.
MIDLAND 9-10, MORNINGSIDE 8-8: Midland had managed to take a pair of nip-and-tuck contests 9-8 in eight innings and 10-8 to hold the conference lead by percentage points over Morningside on Tuesday.
The Mustangs dropped to 39-6 overall, but they had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, with the score tied at 8-8 in the opener. Senior designated player Ashton Whited hit a laser down the third baseline.
However, Midland third baseman Ronni Foote dove for the catch and doubled the runner off third to force the game into the eighth, where a solo home run by designated player Sierra Athow was the difference.
Despite the tough losses, junior infielder Morgan Nixon and senior infielder Lexie Stolen each tied the single-season home run record with their 14th big fly of the season.
MOUNT MARTY 4-10, NORTHWESTERN 3-0: The Lancers got a walk-off hit from Kelly Amezcua to win open then cruised to a run-rule win in the nightcap to sweep a Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader in Yankton, S.D. Tuesday.
Emily Starsser and Jen Boeve drove in a run each in the opener for Northwestern.
BUENA VISTA 2-1, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 0-2: The Beavers were within an out of a doubleheader sweep but the Prairie Wolvers scored a run in the seventh inning to tie the second game then won it in the ninth in American Rivers Conference softball action in Storm Lake Tuesday.
BVU won the opener with two runs in the sixth inning, the go-ahead coming on a bunt but Alyssa Barnhart to score Olivia Larsen. Nicole Griggs also had an RBI double to score the other Beaver run. Ashtyn Miller tossed a three-hitter with five strike outs to win the first game.
BVU (15-14,7-10 A-R-C) got a gem from Peyton Gross in the nightcap, giving up four hits and two runs while fanning four. Kailey Meyer's RBI single in the ninth won the second game for NWU(11-17,9-11 A-R-C).