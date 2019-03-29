SIOUX CITY - Briar Cliff pitchers Alayna Allen and Lanar Shiley each picked up a complete-game for a win and combined to limit Jamestown to two runs and five hits in a doubleheader sweep in Great Plains Athletic Conference softball action at Bishop Mueller Field Friday. Game scores were 3-1 and 9-1 with the nightcap call due to run rule after five innings.
Despite giving up just two hits in the opener, Allen trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning before her teammates scored three runs to take the lead. Madison Deane had the big hit for the Chargers, belting a bases-clearing double to score all three runs. Allen fanned two and walked one to get the win.
The second game was tied 1-1 in the fourth inning before Briar Cliff scored five times and then three more in the fifth to end the affair. Bailey Nichols and Rachele Heaton each drove in two runs in the second game for the Chargers (7-13 overall and 2-2 GPAC). Shiley got the win in game two giving up three hits and two walks while logging three strike outs.