COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Coe sweeps Buena Vista

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Buena Vista softball team was trying to get back above .500 in conference play as it took the field at Coe College on Friday afternoon but the Kohawks put together a pair of big innings in each contest to sweep a doubleheader over the Beavers by scores of 9-1 (5 inn.) and 12-4 (6 inn.) respectively.

In the opener, Coe jumped out to a 3-0 lead after an inning before adding four more runs in the fifth to end things early.

BVU scored its lone run of the contest off an error by the Kohawks in the fourth inning that made it 5-1. The Beavers scored first in the nightcap by pushing across a run off a stolen base in the second. Coe, however, used a big five-run home half of the frame, including three RBI singles.

Savanna Pohlmann doubled home a run and Carlee Guyett followed later with an RBI single to get the Beavers back within 5-3. Alyssa Barnhart then added an RBI single in the fifth to make it a two-run contest, but that was as close as BVU would get.

The Kohawks (9-5, 5-2 A-R-C) pushed across two runs in the fifth before closing things out with five more in the sixth. They had a pair of extra-base hits in the contest and six on the day while BVU was held to three.