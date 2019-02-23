MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. -- The defense that carried USD to shutout wins against Albany and Cornell in the second go-around of the Madeira Beach Invitational that began Friday at R.O.C. Park. Scores were 2-0 and 6-0, respectively.
Albany, a two-time defending America East champion and a 2018 NCAA tournament qualifier, was completely shut down by South Dakota sophomore Alexis Devers (3-1). Devers allowed one hit, a two-out single to Alexis Phillips in the third inning, and faced two more than the minimum in tossing her second shutout of the season. She struck out five and walked two. One of the walks was erased with a double play in the first inning.
The Great Danes (0-2) saved 2018 America East Pitcher of the Year Celeste Verdolivo for their second game of the day to face USD and was she outdueled by Devers. Verdolivo held the Coyotes to four hits but three led to two runs in the third. Ashtyn Blakeman led off with a single and was bunted to second by Camille Fowler. Balkeman scored on a double by Dustie Durham. Jessica Rogers followed suit with an RBI single. It was the 100th career RBI for Rogers, who is the seventh Coyote to reach that milestone. Verdolivo lost for just the fourth time since the start of last season.
Durham kept the momentum going in game two versus Cornell. She allowed six hits – all singles – and didn’t allow a runner to reach third. The Big Red (0-2) were 0-for-4 with a runner on second. Durham retired nine of the final 10 batters she faced to move to 4-2 on the season.
The game remained scoreless until Jamie Holscher plated two with a single in the fifth. Holscher entered the week with the seventh-most RBIs in the nation and the two Friday moved her tally to 18.
Courtney Wilson led off the sixth with a single and came around to score on a base hit by Fowler in the sixth that made it 3-0. Lauren Eamiguel doubled the lead with a three-run homer in the seventh, her second blast of the season.
South Dakota (9-3) has shutout four of its 12 opponents this season. The Coyotes totaled just three shutouts all last season.
Northwestern sweeps Presentation
ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Northwestern scored six runs late in the first game in the doubleheader against Presentation on Friday for a 9-2 victory. The second game went to extra innings with the Red Raiders pulling out a 7-6 victory.
Northwestern improved to 3-3 overall and Presentation is 1-7 on the season.
In the first game, Northwestern took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Presentation tied the game at 2-2 going into the fifth when the Red Raiders went up 3-2 with a run in the fifth. Northwestern then scored three runs each in the sixth and seventh innings for a 9-2 victory.
Madison Beaver hit a home run and a double and finished the game 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Devin Dreesen was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Emily Bosch was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored and Jennifer Boeve was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Amber Schubert, Emma Schnell and Samantha Ubben all had an RBI.
Schnell pitched the first five innings to get the win. She gave up two runs and struck out six batters.
In the second game, Northwestern had a 5-1 lead after the fourth inning but gave up five runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game at sixth even after a Red Raiders run in the sixth. Northwestern scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth and held on for the 7-6 victory.
Beaver was 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs and Dreesen drove in two runs. Vanessa Gomez was 3-for-4 with a run scored and Emily Strasser was 2-for-4 with an RBI as was Boeve. Emily Bosch was 1-for-1 with a run and an RBI and Schubert hit a double.
Schnell pitched the final three innings and only gave up a hit to get the win in relief.