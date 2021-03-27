COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Doane defeats Briar Cliff in GPAC meeting

CRETE, Neb. — The Briar Cliff softball team lost the first game of a GPAC doubleheader to Doane on Saturday, 4-1.
The Tigers started out to a 3-0 lead after the first two innnings.
Shelby Downard hit an RBI single for Doane in the first inning. The Tigers' two runs in the second inning off two separate singles.
The Chargers got their lone run in the sixth inning. Allie Poston hit a single down the left-field line that scored Kylee Lukes.
Poston had two hits while Lukes had a double.
Mailee Jensen took the loss for the Chargers, allowing four runs (all earned) off six hits.
CONCORDIA 4, NORTHWESTERN 3: Concordia's Tori Homolka hit the go-ahead single in the seventh inning Saturday to give the Bulldogs the win in Game 1.
The Red Raiders scored all five of their runs in the fifth inning.
Emily Bosch hit a two-run triple with one out, and that triple scored Madysn Grotewold and Jordyn Kramer, both West Lyon grad.
Sioux Center's Jessica Mouw then drove in Bosch with an RBI single.
Bosch was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Kameryn Etherington also had two hits.
Etherington took the loss in relief, allowing the one run (unearned) on two hits.
MIDLAND 13, DORDT 0 (5 inn): The Warriors jumped out to a 10-0 lead after two innings.
The Defenders were held to two hits, both gained by Jessica Oules and Rachel Evavold.
Evavold was tabbed with the loss in the circle. She allowed seven earned runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings. She also walked three batters.
LATE FRIDAY
TEXAS 6, SOUTH DAKOTA 5: South Dakota and starting pitcher Peyton Maher put perhaps the biggest scare into eighth-ranked Texas the Longhorns have had all season. The Coyotes took a 5-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning before the Texas lineup came through to earn a 6-5 comeback win against South Dakota in the opening game of a tournament hosted at McCombs Field.
The Coyotes scored three runs in the top of the first and added two more in the third to build their lead. Camille Fowler singled and later scored on a Lauren Wobken single to open the scoring. Courtney Wilson’s two-out single to left center plated two more.
In the third, it was a Gabby Moser sacrifice fly that made it 4-1 and a Dylan Underwood groundout that scored Jadyn DeWitte to make it 5-1.
Meanwhile, Maher, a freshman from Newton, Iowa, making her fifth collegiate start, recovered quickly from a solo home run by Texas shortstop McKenzie Parker two batters into her performance. Maher allowed just two other singles in two trips through the Longhorns’ potent lineup to reach the sixth inning.