COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Doane defeats Briar Cliff in GPAC meeting

Etherington took the loss in relief, allowing the one run (unearned) on two hits.

MIDLAND 13, DORDT 0 (5 inn): The Warriors jumped out to a 10-0 lead after two innings.

The Defenders were held to two hits, both gained by Jessica Oules and Rachel Evavold.

Evavold was tabbed with the loss in the circle. She allowed seven earned runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings. She also walked three batters.

LATE FRIDAY

TEXAS 6, SOUTH DAKOTA 5: South Dakota and starting pitcher Peyton Maher put perhaps the biggest scare into eighth-ranked Texas the Longhorns have had all season. The Coyotes took a 5-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning before the Texas lineup came through to earn a 6-5 comeback win against South Dakota in the opening game of a tournament hosted at McCombs Field.

The Coyotes scored three runs in the top of the first and added two more in the third to build their lead. Camille Fowler singled and later scored on a Lauren Wobken single to open the scoring. Courtney Wilson’s two-out single to left center plated two more.