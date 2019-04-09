SIOUX CITY - Hallie Misiaszek went the distance and got the pitching win in both games of Morningside's 4-2, 4-1 Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader with Concordia at Jensen Family Complex Tuesday afternoon.
Misiaszek checked the Bulldogs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in the opener then repeated the feat with a two-hitter in the nightcap to improved to 17-6 overall and 10-2 in the GPAC. The only run to score in the second game came on a solo home run by Concordia leadoff hitter Teri Homolka and following that she save up just one more hit and a walk.
Mackenzie Lose had a home run and a double in the opener to lead the Mustangs attack while Ellie Cropley had a solo shot and Morgan Nixon drove in a pair in the second game.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 10-3, BRIAR CLIFF 6-2: The Chargers had leads in both games of their doubleheader with the Tigers but succumbed to rallies in each game of their Great Plains Athletic Conference softball set played in Mitchell, S.D. Tuesday.
In the opener, the Chargers had a 6-3 lead in the the third inning but Dakota Wesleyan scored seven times to erase the lead and neither team scored after that. In the second game, Briar Cliff (7-20 overall and 2-10 GPAC) was up 2-0 in the fourth frame but the Tigers scored once in the fourth and twice more in the fifth to each the sweep. Madison Deane had a two-run double the highlight BCU's four-run first inning in the first game. Bailey Nichols had an RBI triple in the second to score another Charger run and increase the edge to 6-3. Karly Severance had a three-run home run to cap DWU's big seven-run rally in game one.
Johanna Vaske had a home run and a double in the second game to account for two of the Chargers' four hits. Alyson VanderPol had a two-run single in the fifth inning to plate the eventual winning run for Dakota Wesleyan (9-23 overall and 4-8 GPAC).
UPPER IOWA 3-12, WAYNE STATE 1-1: The Peacocks moved to 8-6 in the Northern Sun Conference after sweeping the Wildcats in a softball doubleheader at the Pete Chapman Complex in Wayne Tuesday.
Upper Iowa got all three of its runs in the second and third innings of the first game to take a 3-0 lead then held on for the win behind pitcher Emily Kisch's seven-hitter. Pinch-hitter Kamryn Sparks drove in a run with a single in the fourth inning to account for Wayne State's run in the first game. Pitcher Makenna Adkison fired a four-hitter in the first game for WSC but took the loss.
Upper Iowa scored in all five innings of the nightcap, which was called due to run rule. Jordyn Brennan homered and drove in five for the Peacocks and Abbie Hix had a solo shot to account for the only run for the Wildcats (9-22 overall and 0-14 NSIC).
NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 3-3, BUENA VISTA 2-2: The Prairie Wolves won twice by identical scores in American Rivers Conference softball action played in Storm Lake Tuesday.
Nebraska Wesleyan won the first game with a sixth-inning RBI single by Destiny Indra that scored Kaily Meyer and broke a 2-2 tie. Meyer had led off the inning with a double and was also the winning pitcher. Buena Vista took advantage of a two-run error by NWU to score both of its runs in the fourth inning to deadlock the score.
Meyer again was the winning pitcher in relief in the second game to improved her record to 9-6. Kate Lesmeister and Carlee Cuyett drove in runs in the second game for the Beavers (14-14 overall and 0-8 ARC).
GRAND VIEW 10-12, NORTHWESTERN 2-4: The Raiders were swept in a non-conference softball doubleheader played in Des Moines Tuesday.
The Vikings got a home run and five RBI from Lexi Merritt in the first game while Alyx Witt added a three-run home run in the nightcap to help complete the sweep. Amber Schubert drove in three runs and Bri Giordano had a some home run in the second game for Northwestern (10-15).
Monday
MIDLAND 2-3, DORDT 1-2: The Warriors moved to 9-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference after winning twice by one run in softball games played in Sioux Center Monday evening.
Midland's Jaylee Hinrichs was the winning pitcher in the first game, limited the Defenders to two hits and a run. Dordt got its run in the seventh when Rachel Evevaold singled and came home on Erin Bredemus' sacrifice fly. Kaitlin Anders had a solo homer in the opener for the Warriors.
The second game, which took nine innings to decide, saw the Warriors score twice in the top of the ninth on a home run by Kyle Engleman before escaping in the bottom of the frame after allowing a run and loading the bases. Kenzie Cunard had a run-scoring single in the ninth for Dordt (12-15 overall and 6-6 GPAC).