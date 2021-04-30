COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Mailee Jensen leads Briar Cliff to win

SIOUX CITY — Mailee Jensen pitched a one-hitter to lead Briar Cliff to a 9-0 run-rule win over Hastings in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference softball game at Bishop Mueller Field Saturday.

Jensen also had two hits and an RBI at the plate. Alexis Westercamp also had a triple and a double and drove in two while Samantha MacDonald had a two-run double for BCU.

Hastings won the nightcap 4-1 with pitchers Hannah Norquest and Kyleigh Boever combining to limit Briar Cliff to a run on six hits.

MIDLAND 9, NORTHWESTERN 1: Kaitlin Anders had a home run and drove in five runs to lead the Warriors to a win in the first game of a Great Athletic Conference softball doubleheader in Orange City Saturday.

Jen Boeve had an RBI in the fifth inning for the Raiders, who left the bases full to miss out on an opportunity to get back into the game.

Midland trailed 3-2 after three innings of the nightcap but scored the final nine runs of the game for a run-rule win. Emily Strasser had two hits and an RBI in game two for NWC (26-16 overall and 12-10 GPAC).

LATE FRIDAY