COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Morningside completes the sweep over Doane

MORNINGSIDE 2-3, DOANE 0-2: Morgan Nixon's two-run home run scored the only runs as the Mustangs shut out the Tigers in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader at the Jensen Complex Saturday.
Morningside completed the sweep rallied from two runs back to win in improved to 30-3 overall and 8-0 in the GPAC.
Nixon's home run came in the second inning and made a winner out of pitcher Katherine Wurtz, who threw the first four innings. Lisa Bolton pitched the final three innings to get the save in the opener.
Bolton started and went four innings in the nightcap with Alex Nelson finishing to get the win.
Nixon, Mykel Gray and Ashton Whited drove in a run apiece in the second game.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE 6-3 SOUTH DAKOTA 5-0: South Dakota was one out away from victory, but came away with two defeats at defending Summit League champion North Dakota State Saturday at Tharaldson Park.
Sam Koehn hit a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to give NDSU a 6-5, walk-off win in game one. Sophomore Lainey Lyle pitched her first collegiate no-hitter in a 3-0, Bison victory in game two.
The wins move North Dakota State to 11-19 overall and 6-4 in Summit play. South Dakota drops to 8-27 and 3-3 inside the conference. The two teams meet again in an 11 a.m. doubleheader Sunday.
All five South Dakota runs during the twin bill came in the top of the seventh inning of game one. The Coyotes trailed 4-0, but got a three-run double from Courtney Wilson to tie the game at 4-4 and took the lead two batters later on a base hit by Lauren Wobken.
USD pitcher Holly Fletcher, who replaced starter Sarah Lisko to start the sixth inning, issued a walk and a base hit to put runners on second and third with nobody out. Facing the heart of the Bison lineup, Fletcher got Montana DeCamp to foul out and struck out Cara Beatty for out number two. She fell behind 3-0 in the count to Koehn, and Koehn roped a 3-1 offering past third base and down the line for the winning hit.
MINNESOTA STATE 20-11, WAYNE STATE 3-8: Minnesota State defeated Wayne State College 20-3 and 11-5 in Northern Sun Conference softball Saturday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex in Wayne.
The Wildcats fall to 3-19 and 0-10 in the NSIC.
A 12-run sixth inning sealed the win for the Mavericks in the first game.
Minnesota State erupted for 12 runs in the sixth inning on nine hits and three Wildcat errors to take a 20-2 lead. WSC added a run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI groundout from Dylan Sweeney that scored Jenna Etmans, who singled earlier, to close out the scoring.
WSC had eight hits in the contest, led by Etmans going 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Krystofiak also had two hits and an RBI while Hernandez homered. Sweeney, Kortney Buresh and Katie Humburg also had hits for the Wildcats.
Sophomore starter Sloan Cooksey suffered the pitching loss with 3 2/3 innings of relief from freshman Callie Carraher.
The second game saw the Mavericks use a six-run fourth inning to erase a 4-2 deficit to the Wildcats as Minnesota State completed the sweep with an 11-5 win.
The Wildcats scored in the first three innings of the game. In the first, Kim Vidlak singled and scored on a MSU fielding error.
Emily Hale’s RBI double in the second scored Riley Holmberg (single) for the second Wildcat run of the game.
WSC took a 4-2 lead in the third on a two-run single from Sparks, bringing home Buresh (error) and Hernandez (single).
But Minnesota State wasted no time in regaining the lead, scoring six runs in the fourth on six hits for an 8-4 lead.
Wayne State had 10 hits in the game, led by Vidlak going 3 for 4 with an RBI and run scored. Hale doubled while six other Wildcats had one single each.
Senior starter Maddie Moser was the losing pitcher in four innings of work while sophomore Sloan Cooksey worked three innings of relief and had six strikeouts.