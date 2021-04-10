COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Morningside completes the sweep over Doane

All five South Dakota runs during the twin bill came in the top of the seventh inning of game one. The Coyotes trailed 4-0, but got a three-run double from Courtney Wilson to tie the game at 4-4 and took the lead two batters later on a base hit by Lauren Wobken.

USD pitcher Holly Fletcher, who replaced starter Sarah Lisko to start the sixth inning, issued a walk and a base hit to put runners on second and third with nobody out. Facing the heart of the Bison lineup, Fletcher got Montana DeCamp to foul out and struck out Cara Beatty for out number two. She fell behind 3-0 in the count to Koehn, and Koehn roped a 3-1 offering past third base and down the line for the winning hit.

MINNESOTA STATE 20-11, WAYNE STATE 3-8: Minnesota State defeated Wayne State College 20-3 and 11-5 in Northern Sun Conference softball Saturday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex in Wayne.

The Wildcats fall to 3-19 and 0-10 in the NSIC.

A 12-run sixth inning sealed the win for the Mavericks in the first game.

Minnesota State erupted for 12 runs in the sixth inning on nine hits and three Wildcat errors to take a 20-2 lead. WSC added a run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI groundout from Dylan Sweeney that scored Jenna Etmans, who singled earlier, to close out the scoring.