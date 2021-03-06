COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Morningside drops doubleheader in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Morningside dropped a pair of games to unbeaten teams, falling to Oklahoma City 3-1 and University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 7-3 in action at the Red Dirt Classic hald at USA Softball Hall of Fame Fields Saturday.
Morningside (14-3) played to a 1-1 tie through five innings with Oklahoma City before the Stars scored twice in the sixth inning to get the win.
Carson Cameron hit a run-scoring double to score Vanessa Bohuslavsky in the fifth inning in the loss to the Stars. Lisa Bolton took the pitching loss giving up six hits while fanning one.
Ellie Cropley and Lexie Stolen each hit a solo home run for the Mustangs in the loss to USAO, which is unbeaten after seven games.
No. 23 IOWA STATE 6, TEXAS A&M-CC 3: The Islanders jumped out to an early lead, plating one run in each the first, second and third innings. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi scored its first three runs on just two hits, as the Islander offense was also aided by six walks, one hit batter and a trio of Cyclone errors in just the first three innings.
Iowa State scratched out its first run in the home half of the second inning. Alesia Ranches notched a lead-off double, followed by a bunt for a base hit by Logan Schaben to put runners on the corners. Freshman Kali Gose then single to left, scoring Ranches to get the Cyclones on the board.
Mikayla Ramos cut the Islander lead to 3-2 in the third inning with a solo home run to right field. It was the third home run of the season for the NCAA's doubles leader.
Iowa State took its first lead in the bottom of the fourth. Carli Spelhaug picked up a one-out single, and stole second base. Sami Williams then played Spelhaug with her first triple of the season. Mikayla Ramos gave ISU the lead, 4-3, by picking up a RBI on a groundout to shortstop, scoring Williams.
Skyler Ramos extend Iowa State's lead in the fifth with a RBI single to right, bringing Schaben home to make it a 5-3 Cyclone lead.
LATE FRIDAY
MORNINGSIDE 8, BAKER 1: Ellie Cropley and Lexie Stolen both homered to lead the Mustangs to a college softball at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City Friday.
Morningside led 2-1 going to the seventh inning but scored six times to get the win going away.
Katherine Wurtz was the winning pitcher giving up one his over 4 1/3 innings while Alex Nelson got the final five outs to preserve the win.
CENTRAL METHODIST 3, MORNINGSIDE 1: The Mustangs dropped their first game of the season to No. 20 Central Methodist at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City Friday.