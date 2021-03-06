COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Morningside drops doubleheader in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Morningside dropped a pair of games to unbeaten teams, falling to Oklahoma City 3-1 and University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 7-3 in action at the Red Dirt Classic hald at USA Softball Hall of Fame Fields Saturday.

Morningside (14-3) played to a 1-1 tie through five innings with Oklahoma City before the Stars scored twice in the sixth inning to get the win.

Carson Cameron hit a run-scoring double to score Vanessa Bohuslavsky in the fifth inning in the loss to the Stars. Lisa Bolton took the pitching loss giving up six hits while fanning one.

Ellie Cropley and Lexie Stolen each hit a solo home run for the Mustangs in the loss to USAO, which is unbeaten after seven games.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

No. 23 IOWA STATE 6, TEXAS A&M-CC 3: The Islanders jumped out to an early lead, plating one run in each the first, second and third innings. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi scored its first three runs on just two hits, as the Islander offense was also aided by six walks, one hit batter and a trio of Cyclone errors in just the first three innings.