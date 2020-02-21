COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Morningside moves to 6-0 with two wins on Friday

ABERDEEN, S.D. - Morningside logged two college softball wins to move to 6-0 on the season in action inside the Presentation Dome Friday.
The Mustangs opened their day with a 4-3 win over Dickinson State, scoring single runs in each of the first four innings. E
llie Cropley, Josie Baxter, Lexie Stolen and Cortney Jones each drove in a run for Morningside. Katherine Wurtz pitched four innings in relief of starter Hallie Misiaszek.
The Mustangs later downed Dakota State 14-2 in five innings.
Morningside scored in all five innings and got four RBIs from Kelsey Spongberg and three from Sydney Petersen. Alex Nelson pitched four innings to get the win.
SOUTH DAKOTA SPLITS PAIR OF 5-INNING GAMES: It was a tale of two games as South Dakota made quick work of Georgetown 12-4 before falling to Manhattan 10-2 Friday in Madeira Beach, Fla. Friday.
South Dakota shortstop Lauren Eamiguel was 4-for-5 on the day and Jordyn Pender made her first collegiate home run a grand slam to start a six-RBI game. Lauren Wobken laced two doubles and pitcher Sarah Lisko tossed her third complete game in four starts to improve to 4-1 in the circle this season.
Pender’s shot to left center in the first inning of the day that gave the Coyotes a 4-1 lead against the Hoyas (1-10). In the second inning, it was a two-run single by Aleesia Sainz, a bases-loaded walk by Pender and a two-run single by Kiersten Denning that extended USD’s leads to 9-2. Lisko gave up eight hits and three earned runs while striking out four.
Manhattan used an eight-run inning to put the run rule into effect in the Coyotes' loss later in the afternoon.
South Dakota (5-8) is back in action Saturday against Colgate (4 p.m. ET) and Providence (6:30 p.m. ET).