COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Morningside Mustangs sweep McPherson on Saturday

MC PHERSON, Kan. - The Morningside Mustangs extended their season-opening win string to 10 games with an 8-0 and 10-1 sweep of McPherson in college softball action in McPherson, Kan. Saturday.
Lexie Stolen had a home run and drove in five runs to win the opener. Katherine Wurtz was the winner in the opener in the circle, scattering three hits while fanning seven. Morgan Nixon was also 3-for-3 and Taylor Richter drove in a pair in the first game.
In the second game, the Mustangs got two more hits and two RBI's from Nixon and Mykel Gray homered and drove in two.
Lisa Bolton was the winning pitcher for Morningside in the second game, working four innings with three strike outs.
BRIAR CLIFF SOFTBALL: Briar Cliff softball looked to complete a weekend sweep on the road after a 2-0 at Sterling Friday, but the Chargers fell short, going 0-2 at Benedictine Saturday to split the weekend. Both games against the Ravens finished 3-2 in favor of the home team with game two taking an extra inning.
Game 2 was scoreless through 4.5 innings before Benedictine got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. The Chargers answered with a pair in the top of the sixth thanks to a two-run bomb from Alexis Westercamp to put the Chargers ahead 2-1. The Ravens put one up in the bottom of the frame to make it a 2-2 game after seven.
The Cliff went down in order in the eighth, bringing up a chance for the Ravens to walk off in the bottom half. With the bases loaded, Natalie Sheffield pinch hit for Benedictine and grounded out but scored Molly Chevalier for the win.
Mailee Jensen takes the loss for the Chargers. She threw 2.2 innings, giving up one hit and one run with two strikeouts. Five Chargers tallied one hit each, led by Westercamp's homerun.
In Game 1, Briar Cliff scored a run each in the fourth and the sixth. The Ravens looked similar to the Chargers, but scored two in the fourth and one in the sixth for the 3-2 win.
Westercamp and Jensen recorded two hits each in the first game and Jensen and Hunter Pitts had an RBI apiece. Jensen takes the loss in game one as well, throwing the full six innings and allowing five hits and three earned runs with two strikeouts and two walks.
LATE FRIDAY
WAYNE STATE SOFTBALL: The Wildcats opened their college softball season with a pair of losses in action at the Washburn Invitational in Tokepa, Kan. Friday.
Wayne State lost the opening game of the season 14-13 to Emporia State and fell later in the day 5-1 to Central Missouri.
The Wildcats had 18 hits and led 13-9 going to the bottom of the seventh inning but Emporia State scored five runs to rally for the win.