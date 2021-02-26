COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Morningside Mustangs sweep McPherson on Saturday

The Cliff went down in order in the eighth, bringing up a chance for the Ravens to walk off in the bottom half. With the bases loaded, Natalie Sheffield pinch hit for Benedictine and grounded out but scored Molly Chevalier for the win.

Mailee Jensen takes the loss for the Chargers. She threw 2.2 innings, giving up one hit and one run with two strikeouts. Five Chargers tallied one hit each, led by Westercamp's homerun.

In Game 1, Briar Cliff scored a run each in the fourth and the sixth. The Ravens looked similar to the Chargers, but scored two in the fourth and one in the sixth for the 3-2 win.

Westercamp and Jensen recorded two hits each in the first game and Jensen and Hunter Pitts had an RBI apiece. Jensen takes the loss in game one as well, throwing the full six innings and allowing five hits and three earned runs with two strikeouts and two walks.

LATE FRIDAY

WAYNE STATE SOFTBALL: The Wildcats opened their college softball season with a pair of losses in action at the Washburn Invitational in Tokepa, Kan. Friday.

Wayne State lost the opening game of the season 14-13 to Emporia State and fell later in the day 5-1 to Central Missouri.

The Wildcats had 18 hits and led 13-9 going to the bottom of the seventh inning but Emporia State scored five runs to rally for the win.

