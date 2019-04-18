FREMONT, Neb. - No. 20 Midland snapped Morningside's winning string at a dozen games in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader before completing a sweep 6-2 and 8-7 in action Thursday afternoon.
The win moved the Warriors (23-7 overall ad 13-3 GPAC) percentage points ahead of the Mustangs for the Conference lead. Midland won the second game in eighth innings, scoring on back to back doubles by Alex Van Der Werf and Jamie Phares to start the bottom of the eighth.
Morningside (21-8 overall and 14-4 GPAC) took a 3-0 lead in its half of the first in the nightcap, getting a two-run single from Morgan Nixon and another RBI single from McKenna Baxter. The Warriors came back to score five runs in the bottom of the first, the big blow coming on a three-run homer by Angela Brazil. Midland got two more runs in the fourth to go up 7-3 in game two but Morningside scored twice in the sixth on a two-run home run by Nixon and two in the seventh, the tying run coming on an RBI double by Nixon.
In the first game, the contest was tied 1-1 in the fifth inning before the Warriors scored five runs over the next two innings to get the win. Mackenzie Lose had two hits in the opener for Morningside, which has four GPAC league games left while Midland has six.