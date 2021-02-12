COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Morningside starts season with four-run first inning, beats VSCU 6-0

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Morningside College softball team wasted little time getting runs on the board in its season opener on Friday.
The Mustangs (1-0) scored four runs in the first inning, en route to a 6-0 shutout over Valley City State at the Presentation College Dome.
Morgan Nixon blew the inning open with a two-run home run to right centerfield, and that hit also brought home Brea Tjebben.
Elli Cropley led off the game with a single, then she scored from second base by an infield error.
Cameron Cars reached on that error, and she later scored on Tjebben's RBI single.
Syd Petersen hit a solo homer in the third inning.
Cropley had an RBI groundout in the fourth inning.
Katherine Wurtz got the win for the Mustangs in the circle. She pitched five innings, allowing no runs on one hit. She walked one and struck out three.
Alex Nelson then pitched two scoreless innings.
LATE THURSDAY
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 11, SOUTH DAKOTA 0: Senior Aeriyl Mass hit her first home run as a Lady Lion as part of a 3-for-3 effort and senior pitcher Heather Zumo didn’t allow a hit as SLU blanked the Coyotes 11-0 during a rainy five innings Thursday to kick off the Lion Classic.
It was the first game in exactly 11 months for South Dakota.
Zumo’s only blemishes were the four walks she handed out. She struck out four in getting the opening-day ball, a year after going 2-2 in six starts and 11 appearances last season after transferring to SLU.
Mass hit .364 last year, but didn’t have an extra-base hit in 66 at bats. That didn’t matter much as she smacked a three-run homer off the top of the wall in center to highlight a five-run third inning that broke it open. Mass added two singles and a walk. She scored three times and drove in four.
South Dakota played like a team that was outside for the first time since last fall. Four errors in the field led to four unearned runs and Coyote pitchers walked eight and threw three wild pitches in four innings.
Zumo retired the first seven before Makayla Tsagalis drew a one-out walk in the third. Zumo also worked around a one-out walk in the fourth. She put the first two on in the fifth, but got the next three to close the game.