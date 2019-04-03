YANKTON, S.D. -- Dordt only scored two runs on Tuesday as the Defenders were swept by Mount Marty 8-2 and 8-0 in a Great Plains Conference doubleheader.
It was the first two losses in GPAC play for Dordt, which falls to 4-2 in the conference and 10-11 overall. Mount Marty is 6-4 in the GPAC and 15-15 overall.
In the first game, Mount Marty scored one in the first on three hits and an error.
Dordt got the equalizer with a run in the second when Brooklyn Van Oort scored on a Janae Wynja single with two outs.
The Lancers scored a run in the fourth inning on three hits and Dordt tied it again with a Rachel Evavold solo home run in the top of the fifth inning.
Mount Marty took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth inning on four hits and added three more in the sixth to secure the 8-2 win. Mount Marty outhit Dordt 13-4.
In the second game, the Lancers scored two in the first, four in the second and two more in the third and held Dordt without a run for the win.
Mount Marty outhit Dordt 11-1.
Dordt will face Hastings and Doane this weekend on the road in GPAC play.