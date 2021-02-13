COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Mustangs improve to 4-0 with two shut-out wins

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Morningside shut out Dordt 6-0 and and Presentation 10-0 in college softball action at the Presentation Dome Saturday.
The Mustangs jumped on the host-Saints for nine runs in the top of the first inning. Bre Tjebben, a freshman from Fort Dodge, had a two-run home run in the first inning and Ashoton Whited added a bases-clearing double to highlight the big frame. Lisa Bolton pitched a one-hitter over five innings and struck out nine to get the pitching win for Morningside.
Tjebben had another home run in the second game and Ellie Cropley had a solo shot in the first inning for the Mustangs (4-0). Katherine Wurtz pitched a two-hitter over six innings to get the win over Dordt.
NICHOLS STATE 17, SOUTH DAKOTA 1: Nichols State batted around and scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning on its way to a run-rule win over the Coyotes in college softball action in Hammond, La. Saturday.
USD (0-4) scored its lone run of the day in the third inning when Lauren Eamiguel was hit by a pitch and came around on a single by Jordyn Pender.
The Coyotes played Southeastern Louisiana later Saturday and have games with Nichols and North Texas Sunday in Hammond.
VALLEY CITY STATE 2, BRIAR CLIFF 0: The Chargers were able to log just one hit and fell in a college softball game at the Presentation Dome Saturday.
Josie Chronic had an infield single in the fourth inning for Briar Cliff's only hit and she advanced to third base before being stranded.
JAMESTOWN 10, BRIAR CLIFF 6: The Jimmies scored seven runs in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie and went on to down the Chargers in a college softball game played at the Presentation Dome Saturday.
Briar Cliff pulled to within 8-6 late before Jamestown closed out the win. Alexis Westercamp homered and drove in three runs for Briar Cliff (1-2).
DORDT 3, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 2: Emma Veenstra drove in a pair of runs to lead the Defenders to a college softball win at the Presentation Dome Saturday.
Abby Kraemer pitched the final five innings and struck out 11 batters to get the win for Dordt (2-2).
LATE FRIDAY
DORDT 9, JAMESTOWN 6 (8 inn.): Jessica Oules hit a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the eighth inning and Erin Bredemus added a two-run double later in the stanza to lead the Defenders to an extra-inning softball win at the Presentation Dome Friday.
Bredemus and Rachel Evavold also had home runs for the Defenders. Taylor Knaack pithed three innings of scoreless relief to get the win in the circle.