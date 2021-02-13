COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Mustangs improve to 4-0 with two shut-out wins

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Morningside shut out Dordt 6-0 and and Presentation 10-0 in college softball action at the Presentation Dome Saturday.

The Mustangs jumped on the host-Saints for nine runs in the top of the first inning. Bre Tjebben, a freshman from Fort Dodge, had a two-run home run in the first inning and Ashoton Whited added a bases-clearing double to highlight the big frame. Lisa Bolton pitched a one-hitter over five innings and struck out nine to get the pitching win for Morningside.

Tjebben had another home run in the second game and Ellie Cropley had a solo shot in the first inning for the Mustangs (4-0). Katherine Wurtz pitched a two-hitter over six innings to get the win over Dordt.

NICHOLS STATE 17, SOUTH DAKOTA 1: Nichols State batted around and scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning on its way to a run-rule win over the Coyotes in college softball action in Hammond, La. Saturday.

USD (0-4) scored its lone run of the day in the third inning when Lauren Eamiguel was hit by a pitch and came around on a single by Jordyn Pender.

The Coyotes played Southeastern Louisiana later Saturday and have games with Nichols and North Texas Sunday in Hammond.