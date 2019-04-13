SIOUX CITY - Morningside ran its softball win string to 10 games with 5-1 and 2-1 wins over Northwestern to sweep a Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader at Jensen Family Complex Saturday.
Morgan Nixon and Cortney Joiner each hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to help the Mustangs overcome a 1-0 deficit in the opener. Rebecca Riley and Mackenzie Lose added RBI's in the top of the seventh inning of the opener and an error added a third insurance run in the frame. The Raiders had taken a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Emily Bosch singled, stole second and scored after an error and wild pitch.
Bosch's hit was the only one off Morningside pitcher Hallie Misiaszek in the first game. Misiaszek struck out nine and walked three in the first game. She then came back in the second game and threw a three-hitter with four strike outs and no walks.
The Mustangs (19-6 overall and 12-2 GPAC) got all the runs they would need in the first inning of the nightcap, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Lexie Stolen that plated Ellie Cropley who led off the game with a walk. Carson Cameron had a double and scored on a squeeze bunt by Lose for the second run of the inning.
Northwestern (10-17 overall and 3-5 GPAC) scored its run in the fourth inning when Bosch hit a one-out double and score around on Jen Boeve's single.
CONCORDIA 11-10, BRIAR CLIFF 4-0: The Bulldogs got off to fast starts scoring eight runs in the first inning of the opener and five times before the Chargers came to bat in the nightcap as they swept in Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader played at Bishop Mueller Field Saturday.
Camry Moore hit the first of two home runs in the five-run uprising in the second game and drove in four runs on the day. Kylee Nixon also had a home run in the game to for Concordia (18-6 overall and 7-3 GPAC).
Bailey Nichols had a two-run home run in the first game for BCU (7-23 overall and 2-12 GPAC) while Rachel Heaton also drove in a pair of runs. Tori Homolk homered and drove in five in game two for the Bulldogs.
COE 1-3, BUENA VISTA 0-4: The No. 8 Kohawks and Beavers split a pair of one-run games in American River Conference softball play in Cedar Rapids Saturday.
The win in the nightcap was the first in league play this season for Buena Vista (15-15 overall and 1-9 ARC). Carly Guyett drove in all four runs in the second game for the Beavers, who scored twice in both the second and fourth innings to lead 4-0. Coe chipped away to pull within a run and had the tying run on base in the seventh inning but BVU center fielder Michaela Mason hauled in a deep fly ball to end the game.
Mason had a lead off single in the seventh inning of the opener but her teammates could not move her around for the trying run in the first game. Coe (28-5 overall and 8-2 ARC) scored the only run in the first game on a sacrifice fly by Haley Jones.
COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 8-2, DORDT 0-3: The Defenders shook off a run-rule loss in the first game to earn a split of their Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader with the Flames Saturday at Heritage Park in Omaha.
Tianna Soodsma got the pitching win the game two, giving up six hits and two runs while fanning five. Rachel Evavold had RBI doubles in both the first and third innings and Hailey Heeringa hit a run-scoring single in the fifth to give Dordt a 3-0 lead going into the seventh inning in the nightcap. CSM (11-22 overall and 4-8 GPAC) scored twice in the seventh inning and had the potential tying and winning runs in scoring position before Soodsma worked out of the jam.
Kelsey Goodban pitched a one-hitter in the opener, which was called due to run rule after five innings. Dordt is now 13-16 overall and 7-7 GPAC).
SOUTH DAKOTA 9-4 NORTH DAKOTA 6-0: The Coyotes scored three times in the top of the eighth inning to break a 6-6 tie and went on to defeat the Fighting Hawks in the first game of a Summit League softball doubleheader played at Nygaard Field Saturday. The games were moved to the USD campus due to weather conditions in North Dakota.
Sarah Lisko went the distance and pitched a six-hitter in the nightcap to earn the win. Jessica Rogers had a home run while Jessica Holscher drove in two runs in the second game for USD (27-18 overall and 10-1 Summit). Rogers, Dustie Durham and Rogers each drove in a pair in the first game for South Dakota. Durham pitched two innings of relief to get the win in the opener. The teams wrap up the three-game series with a single game at 11 a.m. Sunday.