ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern swept a a Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader against Dakota Wesleyan on Tuesday as the Red Raiders evened their GPAC record at 6-6 with 10-8 and 11-3 wins.
Northwestern is 13-18 overall and 6-6 in the GPAC. DWU is 11-27 overall and 6-12 in the GPAC.
Northwestern took a 5-1 lead in the first inning of the first game when DWU scored seven runs in the third to take the lead back. The Red Raiders scored four runs in the fourth and went on to win 10-8.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School graduate Amber Schubert was 2-for-4 with her fifth home run of the season, two runs and five RBI and Emily Bosch hit her second triple of the season, scored three times and had an RBI.
Jordyn Kramer scored twice and Devin Dreesen was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Jennifer Boeve had an RBI and a run scored and Emily Strasser and Bri Giordano each drove in a run.
Emma Schnell pitched the final 4⅔ innings, giving up one unearned run on seven hits and striking out three, to get the win.
DWU had a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the second when Northwestern scored eight runs to take the lead as the Red Raiders went on to win 11-3.
Madison Beaver hit her second home run of the season, scored twice and drove in four runs and Boeve hit a a double, scored twice and had an RBI. Kramer was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs and Hailey Louw scored twice. Strasser was 2-for-2 with a run scored and Dreesen scored a run and had an RBi. Vanessa Gomez had an RBI.