COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Raiders win twice by run rule

TUCSON, Ariz. - Samantha Ubben pitched a no-hitter to led Northwestern to a 13-0 win over Presentation in college softball action down in Arizona onTuesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Raiders returned later in the day and picked up a second win, downing Trinity Christian 12-1 in five innings.

Ubben struck out five and walked one the face only one batter over the limit in the five-inning game.

In the win over Trinity Christian, Emma Schnell pitched the first three innings to get the win. Jessica Harald and Jenn Boeve drove in three runs apiece and Emily Starssser had a two-run triple to lead a 14-hit Northwestern attack. Schnell, Boeve and Kaylen Kuchel each had two RBI's in the win over Presentation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0