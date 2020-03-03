COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Raiders win twice by run rule
View Comments
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Raiders win twice by run rule

{{featured_button_text}}

TUCSON, Ariz. - Samantha Ubben pitched a no-hitter to led Northwestern to a 13-0 win over Presentation in college softball action down in Arizona onTuesday.

The Raiders returned later in the day and picked up a second win, downing Trinity Christian 12-1 in five innings.

Ubben struck out five and walked one the face only one batter over the limit in the five-inning game.

In the win over Trinity Christian, Emma Schnell pitched the first three innings to get the win. Jessica Harald and Jenn Boeve drove in three runs apiece and Emily Starssser had a two-run triple to lead a 14-hit Northwestern attack. Schnell, Boeve and Kaylen Kuchel each had two RBI's in the win over Presentation.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News