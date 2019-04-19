VERMILLION, S.D. - South Dakota entered the day on its home field but was stunned twice but North Dakota State 2-0 in eight innings and 10-0 in a Summit League softball doubleheader at Nygaard Field Friday.
The Coyotes came into the day having won 11 of their last 12 and all 11 contests at home but dropped the opener when Bison catcher Maddie Hansen hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth frame to score what turned out to be the winning run. NDSU pitcher KK Leddy faced just two batters over the minimum in the first game, a week after tossing a no-hitting against the Coyotes. Jamie Holscher's single accouted for the only South Dakota hit in game one.
Alexis Devers took the loss in the opener for USD, surrendering seven hits and no walks while fanning three.
North Dakota State (32-12 overall and 10-1 Summit) got the lead with three runs in the third inning then added six more in the fourth to take control of the nightcap. Paige Vargas pitched a one-hitter over five innings to get the win for NDSU and Hanson drove in four more runs to highlight the Bison offense. Ashtyn Blakeman had a single for the only hit in the second game for South Dakota (30-20 overall and 11-3 Summit). The teams play a single game in Vermillion at 11 a.m. Saturday.
NORTHWESTERN 3-3, JAMESTOWN 2-1: The Raiders made the most of eight hits on the day and went on to sweep the Jimmies in a Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader played in Jamestown, N.D. Friday.
Northwestern was outhit 18-8 in the twin bill but had just one error for the set. Amber Schubert had two hits and drove in a run and Madison Beaver also had an RBI in the first game. Emma Schnell pitched into the seventh inning to get the win in the first game for the Raiders.
In the second game, Northwestern got a 2-0 lead in the second inning Devin Dreesen hit a one out single and moved to third when Bri Giordano's bunt was misplayed. Dreesen scored on a wild pitch and Emily Strasser hit a ground out to bring in Giordano. Beaver added an insurance run in the third inning when she singled, stole second and scored on Jenn Boeve's RBI ground out. Sydnee Isom pitched 4 1/3 inning of relief to get the pitching win for the Raiders (15-18 overall, 8-6 GPAC). Jamestown is now (25-13 overall and 9-7 GPAC).
DUBUQUE 9-3, BUENA VISTA 3-4: The Spartans and Beavers split a pair of games in an American Rivers Conference softball doubleheader played in Dubuque Friday.
Buena Vista put together a pair of two-run innings in the fifth and sixth innings of the nightcap to pull out the split after Dubuque had taken an early 1-0 lead. Carlee Guyett and Cameron Morrison had two hits each in the second game in support of winning pitcher Peyton Gross who gave up eight hits while fanning four.
In the first game the Beavers (18-16 overall,4-10 ARC) lost despite getting home runs from Michaela Mason and Savanna Pohlman. Brandy Heraty had four hits and drove in three runs in the first game for the Spartans (21-11 overall,4-7 ARC).
MSU MOORHEAD 11-8, WAYNE STATE 3-11: The Wildcats scored a season-high 11 runs in the nightcap to earn a split with the Dragons in a Northern Sun Conference doubleheader played in Moorhead, Minn. Friday.
Wayne State pounded out 15 hits amd used a five-run fifth inning to come back from an 8-5 deficit after two innings. Emily Chandler and Kamryn Sparks both hit home runs and drove in three runs in the nightcap for the Wildcats (11-28 overall and 2-20 NSIC). Ashley Hernandez also drove in three runs while Abbie Hix and Taylor Menard also had three hits apiece. Riley VanderVeen pitched the distance and held the Dragons scoreless over the final five innings after the rocky start.