COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff finishes road trip with two wins

CLERMONT, Fla. - Brair Cliff finished its Florida trip with wins over Michigan-Dearborn (6-0) and Indiana Wesleyan (5-1) in college softball action Friday afternoon.
The Chargers (10-5) got a grand slam from Alexis Westercamp in the win over UM-Dearborn to break a scoreless tie in the third inning. Kennedy Anderson later added a solo home run for BCU. Alayna Allen pitched a three-hit shutout and struck out six in the win.
In the win over Indiana Wesleyan, Johanna Vaske had a three-run home run in the third inning to put the Chargers up 4-1. Lanae Shiley pitched the first three innings and Allen the final four for Briar Cliff. Shiley struck out two and Allen increased her scoreless innings to 11 for the day and added five more strikes outs.
SOUTH DAKOTA DROPS TWO IN ARIZONA: Indiana limited South Dakota to a seventh-inning run and went on to record a 5-1 college softball win at Hillenbrand Field in Tucson, Ariz Friday.
Down 5-0 in the final inning, USD's Aleesia Sianz' came on to pinch hit and worked a leadoff walk. Gabbi Holbert replaced Sainza as a pinch-runner and scored on a one-out single by Courtney Wilson. The Coyotes had were outhit 6-5 with Wilson picking up five of the South Dakota safties.
The Coyotes (11-12) fell to No. 4 Arizona 9-1 in five innings later Friday evening, again scoring a single run. Lauren Wobken had a solo home run in the fifth inning to pull USD within 3-1. That was the only baserunner Arizona pitcher Mariah Lopez allowed.
NORTHWESTERN WINS TWO IN TUCSON: The Raiders rallied from a two-run deficit in the sixth inning with nine runs and went on to down Valley City State 14-14 in college softball action in Tucson, Ariz., Friday.
Northwestern also won 2-1 over the University of Antelope Valley on Friday and are now 12-4 this season.
Lauren Pavich, Jenn Boeve, Bri Giordano and Jordyn Kramer each drove in two runs to lead the Raiders in the win over Valley City State. Boeve had three hits while Kramer, Emily Bosch and Emma Schnell added two apiece. Schnell was the winning pitcher in relief of starter Samantha Ubben.
CALVIN 2, BUENA VISTA 1: Calvin edged the Beavers in a college softball game played in Rosemont, Ill., Friday evening.
Calvin scored twice in the third inning to take a lead and Buena Vista got a run back in the fifth when Alyssa Barnhart singled to lead off the inning and scored on an error. Carrie Dose pitched six innings and gave up six hits and no walks.
The Beavers played Wisconsin-Oshkosh later Friday.