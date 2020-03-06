COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff finishes road trip with two wins

CLERMONT, Fla. - Brair Cliff finished its Florida trip with wins over Michigan-Dearborn (6-0) and Indiana Wesleyan (5-1) in college softball action Friday afternoon.

The Chargers (10-5) got a grand slam from Alexis Westercamp in the win over UM-Dearborn to break a scoreless tie in the third inning. Kennedy Anderson later added a solo home run for BCU. Alayna Allen pitched a three-hit shutout and struck out six in the win.

In the win over Indiana Wesleyan, Johanna Vaske had a three-run home run in the third inning to put the Chargers up 4-1. Lanae Shiley pitched the first three innings and Allen the final four for Briar Cliff. Shiley struck out two and Allen increased her scoreless innings to 11 for the day and added five more strikes outs.

SOUTH DAKOTA DROPS TWO IN ARIZONA: Indiana limited South Dakota to a seventh-inning run and went on to record a 5-1 college softball win at Hillenbrand Field in Tucson, Ariz Friday.

Down 5-0 in the final inning, USD's Aleesia Sianz' came on to pinch hit and worked a leadoff walk. Gabbi Holbert replaced Sainza as a pinch-runner and scored on a one-out single by Courtney Wilson. The Coyotes had were outhit 6-5 with Wilson picking up five of the South Dakota safties.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}