Briar Cliff splits in Missouri
Briar Cliff lost its first game on Sunday with a 6-1 defeat to William Woods but the Chargers bounced back with a 4-1 win over Hannibal-LaGrange.
The Chargers led 1-0 after the first inning against Williams Woods, who tied the game in the second inning and then scored five runs combined in the fourth and fifth innings for the 6-1 win.
Bailey Nichols was 1-for-3 with a a triple and run scored and Brooklyn Barnett hit a double.
Hannibal-LaGrange went up 1-0 in the first inning in the second game. Briar Cliff held Hannibal-LaGrange scoreless the rest of the way and tied the game in the third inning. The Chargers scored three runs in the eighth inning to get the 4-1 win.
Nicole Wiles drove in two runs and scored and Nichols was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Johanna Vaske drove in a run and Rachele Heaton was 2-for-4. Madison Deane had a double.
Alayna Allen pitched the final seven innings in relief, allowing only three hits, walking one and striking out 10.
Wayne State opens Florida trip with win
Freshman Makenna Adkison fired six scoreless innings of relief and Wayne State snapped a 2-2 tie with two runs in the top of the seventh inning as the Wildcats opened their annual spring break trip to Florida with a 4-2 win over Tiffin on Sunday at the National Training Center Spring Games in Clermont, Florida.
WSC improves to 2-5 on the season while Tiffin drops to 6-4.
The Dragons scored two runs in the bottom of the first without the benefit of a hit, a walk, a Wildcat error and a wild pitch to take an early 2-0 advantage over the Wildcats.
WSC knotted the score at 2-2 in the top of the third thanks to four hits. Annie Grammer led off with a single with Morgan Vasa doubling to center field. Kim Vidlak’s single to left field brought home Grammer with the first run while Raquell Penke’s infield single to shortstop scored Vasa with the tying run.
The game remained tied at 2-2 until the top of the seventh when the Wildcats produced the game-winning runs.
With one out, Penke singled followed by a walk to Kamryn Sparks. Ashley Hernandez laced a single to left field that scored pinch-runner Sarah Hunter for a 3-2 WSC lead and an insurance run followed as Michaela Smith singled to center field bringing home Sparks for the 4-2 win.
Wayne State ended the game with 10 hits while holding Tiffin to three. Penke ended the day 3 for 3 with an RBI. Vasa and Grammer each went 2 for 4 with a run scored with Vasa recording the lone extra base hit, a double. Vidlak, Hernandez and Smith each produced RBI singles in the win.
USD softball splits Saturday
PHOENIX, Ariz. -- South Dakota avenged a loss from Friday with a 4-1 win over Grand Canyon and lost 5-1 to Utah earlier on Saturday.
South Dakota shortstop Lauren Eamiguel was 3-for-3 with three RBIs in leading the Coyotes to a 4-1 victory against Grand Canyon Saturday at GCU Softball Stadium.
Eamiguel had a two-out RBI single in the second, singled and scored on a Courtney Wilson double in the fifth, and delivered a two-out, two-run bases-loaded rip up the middle in the sixth. It was the second three-hit game of Eamiguel’s career.
That was plenty of offense for Coyote starting pitcher Dustie Durham (6-3), who struck out five and tossed her fifth complete game of the season. Durham held the Lopes (9-8) to 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. She worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth by getting clean-up hitter Taylor Olsen to fly out to right to end the inning. Olsen had a double and a single in two prior at bats off Durham.
Earlier in the day, it was South Dakota which couldn’t get the crucial hit in a 5-1 loss to Utah of the Pac-12. The Coyotes had runners in scoring position four times against Utes pitching, but came away with only a first-inning run. USD stranded nine runners on base.
Utah (7-12) got a two-run homer from catcher Katie Faulk, her third of the season, and capitalized on some Coyote errors to push a run across in the first and last innings.
Camille Fowler led off with a double and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Alyssa Fernandez to tie the game at 1-1 in the first. She had two hits against Utah as did Coyote left fielder Ashtyn Blakeman.