SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff needed a three-run seventh inning to beat Dakota State 6-5 to complete the doubleheader sweep. The Chargers won the first game 4-2 after scoring two runs in the sixth inning on Thursday.
In the first game, Briar Cliff opened with a run in the first and second innings to go up 2-0 but DSU tied the game with a run each in the third and fourth innings.
In the sixth inning, Taylor Graciano and Summer Williams hit back-to-back RBI doubles for the 4-2 win.
Graciano was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBIs. Johanna Vaske hit a solo home run and Williams had a double and an RBI.
Alayna Allen pitched the final four innings for the win. She allowed one hit and struck out two.
In the second game, Briar Cliff scored a run in the first and one in the second to go up 2-0. DSU then scored five answered runs to go up 5-2.
The Chargers scored a run in the fifth and then came back in the seventh inning. Graciano hit a solo home run. A little later, Emily Riha singled in the tying run and Lanae Shiley scored on a wild pitch for the 6-5 win.
Graciano was 1-for-3 with a home run, a run scored and three RBIs. Rachel Heaton was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Shiley was 1-for-3 with a double and a run. Vaske and Riha each drove in a run.
Kayla Guerrero pitched the final three innings to get the win. She gave up two hits and struck out one.
Buena Vista sweeps Grinnell
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista rolled to a 9-1 victory in the first game against Grinnell and completed the sweep in the second game with a three-run sixth inning for a 4-2 victory on Tuesday.
In the fist game, Buena Vista jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning and rolled to the 9-1 win.
Savanna Pohlmann was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs and Carlee Guyett was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Michaela Mason was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Ashtyn Miller drove in a run. Mckynze Hansen scored and had an RBI and Sydney Carroll scored twice. Kate Lesmeister hit a double.
Peyton Gross threw five innings and gave up one run on seven hits, walked one and struck out four for the win.
In the second game, Grinnell had a 2-0 lead after three innings when the Beavers scored in the fourth. In the sixth, Buena Vista scored three runs to get the win.
Hansen drove in two runs and Taylor Frain scored twice and drove in a run. Carroll was 1-for-3 with a double, scored and drove in a run and Lesmeiester hit a double.
Miller pitched the final three innings and gave up one hit, walked two and struck out two.
Dordt sweeps DWU
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt stayed undefeated in Great Plains Athletic Conference play with a sweep of Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday. Dordt won 7-0 and 8-3.
Dordt improved to 9-9 overall and is 4-0 in the GPAC. DWU is 6-18 and the Tigers are 1-3 in the GPAC.
In the 8-3 win, Dordt started the scoring in the top of the third inning with four runs on five hits. Rachel Evavold delivered a double to score two runs and the Defenders added two more on a throwing error on a fielder’s choice for a 4-0 lead.
Wesleyan responded with three runs on three hits in the third inning.
Dordt put the game away with four runs on five hits in the top of the seventh. Heeringa doubled in two runs and later scored on a Carley De Roin single. Kenzie Cunard delivered a single to plate De Roin and the inning ended with Dordt up 8-3.
Evavold was 3-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in with a double and two singles. De Roin was 3-4 with a run batted in and three singles. Marissa Vanden Berg, Jessica Oules and Hailey Heeringa all had two hits with Heeringa scoring one and knocking in two.
Evavold was the winner and allowed three earned runs on nine hits with one strikeout and three walks.
In the 7-0 win, Dordt scored all seven runs in the third inning.
Dordt’s seven runs came on six hits. Evavold doubled to drive in the first run. De Roin had a single to right field that plated a pair for a 3-0 lead. Cunard singled in De Roin. With two outs, a wild pitch got Brooklyn Van Oort in. Vanden Berg singled in the final run of the inning.
Tianna Soodsma threw the shutout. Soodsma went the distance with no runs allowed on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
Vanden Berg knocked in two runs and was 2-4 at the plate with a walk and two singles. Jessica Oules, Heeringa, De Roin, Van Oort and Cunard all had two hits with De Roin knocking in two.
WSC swept by Augustana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- No. 14 Augustana University limited Wayne State College to three hits in sweeping the Wildcats 8-0 and 6-0 in the NSIC softball opener Wednesday. The Vikings are 22-5 and 2-0 in league play while WSC drops to 9-10 and 0-2 in NSIC games.
The Vikings scored two runs in the fourth and put the game out of reach with five runs in the fifth for a 7-0 lead. Augustana then closed the game via eight-run rule with another run in the sixth inning to make the final score 8-0.
The Wildcats had just two base runners in the game.
The second game saw the Vikings score all six runs in the third inning as the Vikings completed the sweep with a 6-0 victory.
Both Wildcat hits came in the first inning on back-to-back singles from Emily Chandler and Abbie Hix.
Wayne State is scheduled to host St. Cloud State Saturday.