COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff upsets No. 4 Marian

BRIAR CLIFF KNOCKS OFF NO. 4 MARIAN: Briar Cliff went up early and then held off fourth-ranked Marian for a 5-4 victory on Monday.

In the first game of the day, Briar Cliff and Spring Arbor were scoreless after seven innings but the Chargers broke through in the extra frame, scoring three runs to claim the 3-0 eight-inning victory on Monday.

Briar Cliff improved to 6-3 with the victories.

Briar Cliff took a 2-0 lead against Marian in the first inning when Marian tied the game in the top of the second. The Chargers answered with three more runs to go up 5-2 and held off Marian for the win.

Hunter Pitts hit a double and had an RBI and Johanna Vaske drove in two runs. Joselyn Chronic and Bailey Nichols each scored twice. Alexis Westercamp was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Lanae Shiley went the first three innings for Briar Cliff and then Abbygail Lint pitched a perfect inning. Kayla Guerrero gave up an unearned run in two innings of work, allowing only a hit, and then Alayna Allen struck out two in an inning of work to get the save.

Allen went all eight innings for Briar Cliff, allowing only three hits, walking only one and striking five against Spring Arbor.

