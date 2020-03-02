COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff upsets No. 4 Marian

BRIAR CLIFF KNOCKS OFF NO. 4 MARIAN: Briar Cliff went up early and then held off fourth-ranked Marian for a 5-4 victory on Monday.
In the first game of the day, Briar Cliff and Spring Arbor were scoreless after seven innings but the Chargers broke through in the extra frame, scoring three runs to claim the 3-0 eight-inning victory on Monday.
Briar Cliff improved to 6-3 with the victories.
Briar Cliff took a 2-0 lead against Marian in the first inning when Marian tied the game in the top of the second. The Chargers answered with three more runs to go up 5-2 and held off Marian for the win.
Hunter Pitts hit a double and had an RBI and Johanna Vaske drove in two runs. Joselyn Chronic and Bailey Nichols each scored twice. Alexis Westercamp was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Lanae Shiley went the first three innings for Briar Cliff and then Abbygail Lint pitched a perfect inning. Kayla Guerrero gave up an unearned run in two innings of work, allowing only a hit, and then Alayna Allen struck out two in an inning of work to get the save.
Allen went all eight innings for Briar Cliff, allowing only three hits, walking only one and striking five against Spring Arbor.
Nichols was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Westercamp was 2-for-4. Chronic was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
NORTHWESTERN KNOCKS OFF MADONNA: Northwestern broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run fourth inning and went on to beat a receiving votes Madonna team by a 5-3 score on Monday in Arizona. Northwestern won the second game of the day in extra innings, defeating Cardinal Stritch 12-11 in eight innings.
Northwestern improves to 7-3 with the wins.
Samantha Ubben pitched the first 5 1/3 innings, striking out four and allowing two earned runs on six hits and walking two. Emma Schnell pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, giving up only one hit and struck out a batter.
Jennifer Boever hit a double and had two RBIs and Emily Bosch drove in two runs. Madysen Grotewald scored twice and Schnell was 3-for-4. Emily Strasser was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Bri Giordano drove in a run.
Northwestern was down 11-3 in the third inning when the Red Raiders scored two runs in the third on an RBI double by Bri Giordano and a single by Emma Schnell. Jordyn Kramer drove in a run in the fourth and then Alayna Bakke hit a two-run double in the sixth to make it 11-8. Schnell followed with an RBI double to make it 11-9.
Cardinal Stritch loaded the bases in the top of the seventh but Schnell worked out of it. In the bottom of the seventh, Madysn Grotewold singled and then scored on Giordano's triple. Giordano came across on a wild pitch.
Strasser got on in the eighth inning and scored on Jessica Harald's squeeze play to give the Red Raiders the 12-11 victory.