COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Dordt drops two games Tuesday

TUCSON, Arizona -- Dordt opened Tuesday's play in Tucson, Arizona, with a 9-2 loss to Olivet Nazarene and then lost to Kansas Wesleyan 11-0.

Dordt is now 11-5 on the season after the two losses.

In the 9-2 loss, Hannah Sikkema and Emma Veenstra each scored a run.

Dordt was held to two hits in the 11-0 loss. Hailey Heeringa and Marissa Vanden Berg each singled.

ARIZONA STATE 5, SOUTH DAKOTA 0: Maddi Hackbarth and Alynah Torres homered for Arizona State as part of a four-run first-inning and the 15th-ranked Sun Devils blanked South Dakota 5-0 Tuesday at Farrington Stadium in Tucson, Arizona.

Arizona State (22-7) totaled just seven hits while the Coyotes mustered five. Arizona State pitcher Cielo Meza struck out six in a complete-game shutout. She didn’t allow a runner to reach second until the sixth inning when South Dakota loaded the bases with one out. Meza got a strikeout and induced a fly ball to end the threat.

Camille Fowler and Courtney Wilson were both 2-for-3 atop South Dakota’s lineup. South Dakota falls to 11-16 on the season.

