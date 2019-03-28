SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt stayed undefeated in Great Plains Athletic Conference play with a sweep of Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday. Dordt won 7-0 and 8-3.
Dordt improved to 9-9 overall and is 4-0 in the GPAC. DWU is 6-18 and the Tigers are 1-3 in the GPAC.
In the 8-3 win, Dordt started the scoring in the top of the third inning with four runs on five hits. Rachel Evavold delivered a double to score two runs and the Defenders added two more on a throwing error on a fielder’s choice for a 4-0 lead.
Wesleyan responded with three runs on three hits in the third inning.
Dordt put the game away with four runs on five hits in the top of the seventh. Heeringa doubled in two runs and later scored on a Carley De Roin single. Kenzie Cunard delivered a single to plate De Roin and the inning ended with Dordt up 8-3.
Evavold was 3-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in with a double and two singles. De Roin was 3-4 with a run batted in and three singles. Marissa Vanden Berg, Jessica Oules and Hailey Heeringa all had two hits with Heeringa scoring one and knocking in two.
Evavold was the winner and allowed three earned runs on nine hits with one strikeout and three walks.
In the 7-0 win, Dordt scored all seven runs in the third inning.
Dordt’s seven runs came on six hits. Evavold doubled to drive in the first run. De Roin had a single to right field that plated a pair for a 3-0 lead. Cunard singled in De Roin. With two outs, a wild pitch got Brooklyn Van Oort in. Vanden Berg singled in the final run of the inning.
Tianna Soodsma threw the shutout. Soodsma went the distance with no runs allowed on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
Vanden Berg knocked in two runs and was 2-4 at the plate with a walk and two singles. Jessica Oules, Heeringa, De Roin, Van Oort and Cunard all had two hits with De Roin knocking in two.
WSC swept by Augustana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- No. 14 Augustana University limited Wayne State College to three hits in sweeping the Wildcats 8-0 and 6-0 in the NSIC softball opener Wednesday. The Vikings are 22-5 and 2-0 in league play while WSC drops to 9-10 and 0-2 in NSIC games.
The Vikings scored two runs in the fourth and put the game out of reach with five runs in the fifth for a 7-0 lead. Augustana then closed the game via eight-run rule with another run in the sixth inning to make the final score 8-0.
The Wildcats had just two base runners in the game.
The second game saw the Vikings score all six runs in the third inning as the Vikings completed the sweep with a 6-0 victory.
Both Wildcat hits came in the first inning on back-to-back singles from Emily Chandler and Abbie Hix.
Wayne State is scheduled to host St. Cloud State Saturday.